Advisors Living Sells All Luxury Townhomes at 21 Crowninshield Rd.

Sudbury, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2023) - Advisors Living, the residential sales platform associated with Boston Realty Advisors, the largest independent real estate brokerage based in Boston, has successfully sold out 21 Crowninshield Rd. in Brookline, an eight-unit luxury new construction townhome development.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

The townhomes at 21 Crowninshield Rd. are of the highest quality construction from a family-owned company that has been creating homes since 1936.

Dave Costello, Managing Director of Advisors Living, said the last of the 3-bedroom-plus-study, 3 1/2 -bath townhomes closed yesterday.

Click image above to view full announcement.

ABOUT ADVISORS LIVING AND BOSTON REALTY ADVISORS

Advisors Living a residential real estate platform associated with Boston Realty Advisors. BRA is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm with an integrated team of highly experienced and entrepreneurial professionals, with capabilities including tenant and landlord representation, investment sales, and property consulting as well as financing activities. Boston Realty Advisors is the largest Boston-based independent commercial real estate and consulting firm. For more information, please go to www.bradvisors.com.

Contacts:

Tom Palmer

617.755.7250

tompalmer@rcn.com

Source: Advisors Living

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158403