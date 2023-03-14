Turkmenistan takes part in the events of the Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement

14/03/2023

161

The delegation headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan G.Ashirov takes part in the meetings of the 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), which takes place from 11 to 15 March this year in Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain. Representatives from 117 foreign parliaments participate in the work of the Assembly.

The general debate of the IPU Assembly focuses on the theme of «Promoting peaceful coexistence and inclusive societies: Fighting Intolerance», providing a platform for delegates to deliberate, exchange views and galvanize parliamentary action in this area.

During his speech at the plenary session of the Assembly of the IPU, the Vice Speaker of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan emphasized that at present, parliaments of various countries play a vital role in the issues of ensuring peace and sustainable development, confronting the problems and challenges of our time. In this context, it was noted that the most important priorities of the state policy under the leadership of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov are the issues of ensuring stability and harmony in society, strengthening the foundations of democracy, democracy and law.

Within the framework of the IPU Assembly, the head of the parliamentary delegation of Turkmenistan also participated in the second conference of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, during which issues of parliamentary support for national and global efforts to recover from the pandemic, as well as problems of improving the NAM Parliamentary Network, were discussed.

Delivering a speech at a representative forum, the head of the delegation of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan noted the great opportunities for inter-parliamentary cooperation in the implementation of agreements between states and governments, in the rapprochement of cultures and the strengthening of friendly relations between peoples and countries. As it was emphasized, the President of Turkmenistan, speaking at the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement to Combat COVID-19, held at the beginning of March this year in Baku, outlined the specific positions and proposals of our state in this direction. According to the Head of Turkmenistan, the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic today are one of the most urgent and serious challenges of our time, which are not limited to purely medical aspects. This problem directly affects the political, economic, social and humanitarian realities of global development, requires the search for new adequate mechanisms for the relationship between states and international institutions to overcome this difficult situation.

As the head of the parliamentary delegation of Turkmenistan noted further in his speech, at present, the parliaments of all countries support the efforts of states that they are making to restore in the post-pandemic period. And in this regard, it is appropriate to exchange national experience in matters aimed at strengthening global peace, security and sustainable development.