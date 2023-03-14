Pelosi Statement on the Passing of Former Congresswoman Pat Schroeder

San Francisco – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued this statement following the passing of former Congresswoman Pat Schroeder:

“The passing of former Congresswoman Pat Schroeder is a profound loss for our Nation. Throughout her more than two decades in the House, Congresswoman Schroeder proved to be an effective legislative force, whose bold vision and firm values helped deliver progress for America’s women, servicemembers and working families.

“On Capitol Hill, Congresswoman Schroeder was a trailblazer: the first woman to represent Colorado in Congress and the first women to serve on the House Armed Services Committee. A co-founder of the Congressional Women’s Caucus, Congresswoman Schroeder relentlessly fought against sexism – not only across the Country but in the Capitol. She wrote the original legislation to guarantee paid leave, which she championed year after year until President Clinton signed the Family and Medical Leave Act in 1993. Her Military Family Act of 1985 continues to care for the loved ones of our heroes in uniform. These are just two examples of her remarkable legislative legacy.

“It was my great personal privilege to serve with Congresswoman Schroeder, whom many of us consider one of the bravest women to ever serve in the halls of Congress. It was a special triumph when her years-long advocacy finally brought the statue of Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony and Lucretia Mott into the Rotunda to honor generations of women who fought for gender justice. Her courage and persistence leave behind an indelible legacy of progress and have inspired countless women in public service to follow in her footsteps.

“May it be a comfort to her husband James, their children Scott and Jamie, their grandchildren and the entire Schroeder family that so many mourn with and pray for them at this sad time.”