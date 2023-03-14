Public Notice: Submit Comments by March 20 for a Special Registration of Potato Fungicide​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 14, 2023

Contact: Madelyn Adler, Public Information Officer, (608) 419-3851, madelynl.adler@wisconsin.gov

Download PDF



MADISON, Wis – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting comments through March 20, 2023 for a proposed special pesticide registration. The special registration may help growers reduce early and late blight.

The proposed special registration is for Bravo Ultrex®, Bravo WeatherStik®, and Bravo Zn® which all contain the active ingredient chlorothalonil and are registered by ADAMA. These products are currently registered for use on potatoes, but the special registration will allow additional applications to provide coverage for the full growing season. This may help extend protection long enough to control blight both early and late in the season, as well as botrytis vine rot and black dot.

This is the fifth special registration for Bravo® for use on potatoes, as a five-year permit. The proposed registration will go through December 31, 2027. No adverse effects of the prior registration were received by DATCP.

The preliminary environmental assessment indicates that the proposed registration will not require a full environmental assessment. Comments received on or before 4:30 p.m. on March 20, 2023 will become part of the preliminary environmental assessment record. Copies of the assessment can be requested and comments may be submitted via mail to Alyssa Foss, DATCP, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email to alyssa.foss@wisconsin.gov.

More Information

The special registration process allows states to register additional uses of pesticide products other than those listed on their labels, without prior federal approval. It helps growers address local pest problems that cannot be adequately controlled by any available federally registered product. These problems include insect outbreaks, fungal diseases, and grasses and weeds that outcompete crops. For more information visit DATCP's ​website.

###

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

​