March 14, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Secures Seven Indictments of Unemployment Compensation Fraud

Attorney General Miyares Secures Seven Indictments of Unemployment Compensation Fraud

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that the Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit has produced seven sets of indictments. This is the third set of indictments secured by the Attorney General.

Tommy Belvin, Gloucester; charged with one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178).

Kenneth L. Green, Gloucester; charged with one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178).

James A. Greene, Jr., Gloucester; charged with one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178).

Brandon S. Hall, Gloucester; charged with one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178).

James S. Jenkins, Jr., Gloucester; charged with one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178).

Randolph J. Jenkins, Gloucester; charged with one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178).

Shawn C. Jenkins, Gloucester; charged with one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178).

Last March, Attorney General Miyares was asked by the Virginia Employment Commission to help prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation.

The Office of the Attorney General has no further comment as these cases are open and ongoing.

