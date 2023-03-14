D. L. Davies Releases Final Book of the Cuauhtemoc Series
Follow the Adventure That Brings Enjoyment to Readers!TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adventure fans, you are in for a treat! The final and fourth book of the Cuauhtemoc Book Series is now out on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores!
Cuauhtemoc’s adventure starts with its first book “Descending Eagle”, followed by its second installment “Descent of the Sun Priest”; followed by the third installment entitled “Descendant of the Jaguar”.
This time, brace yourself for the twists and turns, and the adventures of Cuauhtemoc through its fourth and final book entitled “Deception and Treason”, now available! The Fourth installment covers the time when Maya first became a known world power; touches on their developments of a mechanically powered ship; covers the deception's and treason's among many nations, including: the pirates, England, Maya and other times and places.
When asked how the name was created, prolific Author D. L. Davies said: “In naming and creating each book as well as title I tried to combine the name(s) of the books, with the book(s) cover as well as the books contents.”
BlueInk Review, a professional book reviewing firm, says about Cuauhtemoc: “Davies manages to convey what took place in previous episodes without seeming redundant... But it is really the minor characters that make this third book enjoyable. A displaced Spaniard, a British admiral, Cuauhtémoc's youngest adopted brother, pirates and other nefarious villains provide the excitement and swashbuckling adventure one expects from historical fantasy.”
Davies was born in Susanville, California in April 1943. In his early years his family moved frequently and he was raised in: California; Arizona; Florida; Nevada; Idaho and Montana: just to name a few.
Davies spent six years in the Army and was stationed in Germany in the mid-seventies. I worked mostly as a welder, as well as an auto mechanic, but in all this time he would find himself caught up in (mentally) creating stories. Davies’ hobbies include photography; fishing, hiking and other outdoor activities; but his favorite pastime is creating stories in his head; tales of other times and places.
In an interview, Davies says that his story is based on what could happen in reality. “These [stories] can take place on the Earth as we now know it; as it might have been in the past (had I been there at the time) and the Earth as it might be hundreds of years from now; and alternate worlds and realities,” he says. Within the last few years, Davies says that he decided to put some of his thoughts onto paper and this book is one of those realities.”
Follow the adventures of the masterpieces of D L Davies’ through his website www.dldaviescuauhtemoc.com for more exciting information about all of the books he has written. “Deception and Treason” is now available on Amazon and other leading distribution channels.
