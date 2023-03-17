Submit Release
Ben's Bones: New Novel Based on the Shocking Discovery of 28 Bodies in Benjamin Franklin's Basement

Ben's Bones

A New Book is Being Released based on Benjamin Franklin's Shady Dealings in London with Bodysnatchers, Underground Medical Schools and Freemasons

Three May Keep a Secret...if Two of Them Are Dead.”
— Benjamin Franklin
NEWTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new novel inspired by the shocking true historical account of Benjamin Franklin's shady dealings in London is being released.

In 1998, workers renovating the basement of the building where Benjamin Franklin lived in London while America's agent to the Crown, made a gruesome discovery. The skeletal remains of as many as 28 men, women and children had been intentionally hidden. Suspecting a serial killer may be at work, Scotland Yard investigated only to find that the bones dated to Franklin's time in the home.

But why would America's Founding Father have been involved in hiding dozens of human bodies in his own basement?

In his exhilarating latest novel based on true events, Joseph C. Gioconda weaves a little-known historical tale about Ben Franklin’s secretive life in London and the sinister origins of modern medicine into a suspenseful mystery and tragedy of epic proportions.

Gioconda is also the author of the Amazon bestselling novel THE POPE'S BUTCHER, a tale based on the true story of a serial killer in the medieval Vatican.

Free Advanced Reader Copies of BEN'S BONES are available to reviewers and members of the press. One hundred free digital copies are also being offered in a giveaway on GoodReads.com.

The new book will be available in paperback, eBook/Kindle on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Ingram Spark and from other retailers and distributors.

Joseph C. Gioconda
Newtown IP Holdings LLC
+1 917-664-1045
