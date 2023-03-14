Morocco Takes Part in 9th Arab Sport for All Festival in Kuwait

MOROCCO, March 14 - Morocco is taking part in the 9th Arab Festival of Sport for All, which is being held in Kuwait from March 10 to 14, with a delegation led by Nezha Bidouane, president of the Royal Moroccan Federation of Sport for All (FRMSPT).

The Moroccan delegation participating in the festival includes, in addition to an executive of the Federation, eight participants, including six women, representing the cities of Rabat, Taza, Errachidia, Rissani, Tinghir and Bir Gandouz.

A total of 200 people from 15 Arab countries participated in this festival, whose opening ceremony was chaired by the acting director general of the Kuwaiti Public Authority for Sports Faisal Al-Yateem, in the presence of heads and members of delegations and several ambassadors of Arab countries, including Morocco's ambassador in Kuwait, Ali Benaissa.

The program of the festival, which is supervised by the Arab Union of Sport for All, included the organization of the first international scientific conference on sport for all under the slogan "Goal and will", in addition to the women's and men's sports activities, which aim to activate the concept of sport for all as an option to raise awareness of the importance of physical activity and expand the base of sportsmen, and the provision of an appropriate environment for the skills development.

The event aims to "support and establish the concept of practicing sports for both sexes and for all ages in Arab societies" and to consolidate the ties of love, friendship and exchange of experiences between Arab peoples.

MAP:14 March 2023