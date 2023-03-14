Curium Confirms No Supply Challenges in North America and Europe for its Eclipse Phase 3 Clinical Trial

To date, an uninterrupted supply of 177Lu-PSMA-I&T



PARIS, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium, a world leader in nuclear medicine, confirmed today that the company has no foreseeable supply challenges of 177Lu-PSMA-I&T for the company's ECLIPSE Phase 3 clinical trial (NCT05204927) ongoing in the USA, France, Spain, and Italy. Since patient enrollment started in March 2022, the ECLIPSE Phase 3 trial has experienced reliable and uninterrupted supply of 177Lu-PSMA-I&T.

ECLIPSE is a Phase 3, multi-center, open-label, randomized clinical trial comparing the safety and efficacy of 177Lu-PSMA-I&T versus hormone therapy in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Sakir Mutevelic, MD, MSc, Chief Medical Officer at Curium commented: “We continue to make strong progress in conducting our ECLIPSE Phase 3 clinical trial in North America and in Europe. Reliability of clinical trial supply is extremely important for our patients and investigators, and we are pleased to confirm that our clinical trial supply with 177Lu-PSMA-I&T remains uninterrupted. Curium is committed to the ECLIPSE clinical trial as well as our other ongoing clinical trials in oncology to further our mission of redefining the experience of cancer through our trusted legacy in nuclear medicine.” For more information about the ECLIPSE trial: www.eclipseclinicaltrial.org To locate a clinical trial site or contact Curium’s clinical trial: ECLIPSE@curiumpharma.com

About Curium

Curium is a world leader in nuclear medicine. We develop, manufacture, and distribute world-class radiopharmaceutical products to help patients around the globe. Our proven heritage combined with a pioneering approach are the hallmarks to deliver innovation, excellence, and unparalleled service.

With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium delivers SPECT, PET and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical solutions for life-threatening diseases to over 14 million patients annually. The name ‘Curium’ honors the legacy of pioneering radioactive materials researchers Marie and Pierre Curie, after whom the radioactive element curium was named and emphasizes our focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit www.curiumpharma.com

