Omics Based Clinical Trials Industry Size is Growing at a CAGR of 8.1% by 2032 | Fact.MR study

With 3/4th Revenue Share Interventional Studies to Continue Being the Prominent Revenue Stream in Omics Based Clinical Trials Market

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Omics Based Clinical Trials Market revenues were estimated at US$ 26.2 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 61.7 Bn. Interventional Studies is projected to remain lucrative in the market throughout the analysis period.



The COVID-19 outbreak lead to significant investment in the pharmaceutical industry by key market participants, which also led a positive impact on omics-based clinical trials, where an increase in the frequency of chronic illnesses were the primary factors. Researchers are looking at numerous biological targets that could serve as indicators of clinical risk as well as therapeutic targets in light of the increased global prevalence and burden of chronic diseases such as cancer.

Though the pandemic has caused substantial supply chain roadblocks in the pharmaceutical industry, on the other hand, it had a plethora of omics based findings. Using an integrative investigation of genomic, proteomic, transcriptomic, lipidomic, and metabolomic profiles, a trans-omics landscape for COVID-19 was discoveredThe market for omics-based clinical trials has observed a substantial number of consolidations in recent years in the pharmaceutical industry.



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2022 - 2033 Value Projection (2032) US$ 61.7 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 8.1% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 72 Tables No. of Figures 148 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global Omics Based Clinical Trials Market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 28.3 Bn by 2022.

The phase II segment, which accounted for 37.2% of total revenue in 2021, dominated the market for omics-based clinical trials.

Interventional Studies is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment between 2022 and 2032, with an expected growth of 4.9X.

North America is projected to experience a CAGR of 8.1% across the 2022-2032 forecast period.

Omics has shown to be the most advanced method for molecular research. It includes all biological sciences subjects with the suffix -omics at the end. The epidemic of the coronavirus has accelerated the application of novel approaches, models, and technologies in clinical trials, boosting market growth, comments a Fact.MR analyst.

How is Rising Chronic Disease Boosting Growth of Omics Based Clinical Trials Market?

Because of the Coronavirus epidemic, interest in the drug business was expanded fundamentally by noticeable entertainers to build their efficiency. This likewise helped the interest for omics-based clinical trials. With the rising worldwide pervasiveness and weight of ongoing illnesses, for example, disease, scientists are taking a gander at a few natural focuses on that could act as biomarkers of clinical gamble as well as helpful targets.

Omics based clinical, preliminaries has demonstrated to be the most developed sub-atomic examination technique. It incorporates all natural sciences handles that close with the addition - omics. Proteomics, genomics, transcriptomics, and metabolomics are a couple of the omics fields. The Covid episode has rushed the utilization of new procedures, models, and advancements in clinical preliminaries, which has helped market development.

Key Companies Profiled in Omics Based Clinical Trials Market report

Parexel International Corporation

Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)

Charles River Laboratory

ICON plc

SGS SA

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc.

Covance Inc.

Rebus Bio



Competitive Landscape

The market for omics-based clinical trials is extremely competitive due to the presence of a significant number of developed as well as medium to small-sized organizations. The increased frequency of chronic diseases including cancer and heart disorders, as well as the growing demand for omics-based clinical trials in emerging countries, are propelling the market forward. Several strategies are being employed by companies to remain competitive.

In December 2021, Rebus Biosystems Inc., a US-based life science technology company, announced that it has acquired the assay assets and intellectual property of EEL Transcriptomics AB, a privately held company specialized on high-plex spatial transcriptomics with single-cell resolution.

In November 2021, ICON plc announced that its Accellacare Site Network had expanded its reach and capabilities as a consequence of new partnerships with six research sites in four countries.

In February 2021, Parexel and Neo Genomics formed a precision medicine strategic alliance, with an objective of improving study designs and accelerating patient matching in oncology clinical trials.



Market Segments Covered in Omics Based Clinical Trials Market Analysis

By Phase Type : Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Phase 4

By Study Design Type : Interventional Studies Observational Studies Expanded Access Studies

By Indication : Oncology Cardiology Respiratory Diseases Skin Diseases CNS Diseases Immunology Genetic Diseases Other Indications



More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Omics Based Clinical Trials Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Omics Based Clinical Trials Market by by Phase Type (Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, Phase 4), by Study Design Type (Interventional Studies, Observational Studies, Expanded Access Studies), by Indication (Oncology, Cardiology, Respiratory Diseases, Skin Diseases, CNS Diseases, Immunology, Genetic Diseases, Other Indications), across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

