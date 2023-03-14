Human Microbiome market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.0% by 2033: Visiongain Reports Ltd

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report: Human Microbiome Market , (COVID-19 Impact Analysis):- Market Segment by Product (Prebiotics, Medical Drugs, Diagnostic Tests & Skin Products ), Market Segment by Type (Fecal Microbiota Transplant, Live Biotherapeutics Products (LBP), Prebiotics, Post-Biotics & Precision Antibiotics), Market Segment by Technology (Proteomics, Metabolomics, Genomics{16srRNA Sequencing, Shotgun Sequencing and Long Read Metagenomics}), Market Segment by Application (Gastrointestinal, Infectious Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Cancers, Gut-Brain Axis and Others ), plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Countries.



The human microbiome market was valued at US$186.8 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.0 % during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Rise in Funding from Private Ventures and Government Institutes to Trigger the Market Growth

Significant influx of capital has been the main factor driving the growth of human microbiome research. The Government of various countries have displayed their interest in this field and have made significant funding. For instance, NIH (National Institute of Health), U.S. initiated the first Human Microbiome Project in 2007 and supported this project for 10-years until 2016 with a funding amount of US$215 million from 2007 to 2016. While, the European Commission funded Horizon 2020, Human Microbiome project which has been initiated with the aim to boost the microbiome research innovation for tackling the pandemics. The project will be completed by 2024 with a complete duration of 3 years and will be co-ordinated by France’s National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and Environment. The project has seized a total funding of €44 M (US$46.5 million) in 2019. There are presently three ongoing projects under this initiative which includes Project Oncobiome {€ 14.99 M (US$15.9 million)} (1 January 2019–31 December 2023), Microb-Predict {€ 15.00 M (US$ 15.9 million)} (1 January 2019 – 31 March 2025) and Gemma {€ 14.22 M (US$ 15.0 million} (1 January 2019 – 31 December 2023). Additionally, the European Union aims to fortify its microbiome research through international collaboration at the global level. Despite in its nascent stage, the human microbiome companies have touted attention of the private investors with the U.S. alone garnering a total of US $ 1 billion by 2020 from the year 2015. This funding includes venture funding, corporate and private equity backed companies. The major investors include Seventure Partners, Khosla Ventures, Leaps and JLabs. Players in the market are raising funds by portraying their potential drugs and their unique therapeutic applications. For instance, in March 2022, Microbiotica raised £50m ($67m) to advance its pipeline drugs for immuno-oncology and ulcerative colitis. New investors including Tencent and Flerie, Cambridge Innovation Capital, Seventure Partners and IP Group conducted Series B funding round for Microbiotica. Growing investors both from public and private institutions has boosted the morale of the market.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/human-microbiome-market-2023/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Negative Impact on the Human Microbiome Market?

The COVID-19 reported to have dual negative impact on human microbiome market. The human microbiome clinical trials were disrupted due to COVID-19 pandemic. The direct interactions between the gut microbiome and COVID-19 were reported to have changes in faecal microbiome therapy (FMT) this has impacted the clinical trials which were in pipeline. Moreover, the COVID-19 impact was also seen in the lifestyle of patient population participating in the clinical trials leading to increased hygiene, change in food habits, intake of probiotics and medications to improve the immunity this consequently led to change in the human microbiota. The pandemic has put forth new challenges for research community including retention of patients in clinical trials, study design. Many companies had to put their clinical trials on -hold during the pandemic which had a negative economic impact on their balance sheets. During the pandemic, recruitment, sample sizing, collection of microbiome sample, storage and stools analysis for on-going clinical trials faced major roadblocks. Although, the psychological and psychiatric impact during the pandemic is known to change the gut environment, these have not been yet taken elucidated although their impact is considered to be significant. Therefore,COVID-19 has negatively impacted not only the operations of clinical trials but has also impacted the results of clinical trials in long term and also poses a major challenge for human microbiome players to mitigate its impact on their R&D studies.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 276-page report provides 121 tables and 161 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the human microbiome market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for human microbiome. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including by type, technology, therapeutics, product and company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing human microbiome market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Microbiome Biomarker Discovery Supporting the Growth of Companion Diagnostics

Microbiome biomarkers are expected to open new avenues of clinical diagnosis and treatment methodology as compared to the traditional biomarkers. There has been a significant research being conducted to identify these biomarkers and few of these studies have shown a strong correlation or dysbiosis or imbalance in the gut microbial community. For instance, Parkinson’s’ disease depict an increase in Lactobacillus, Akkermansia, Bifidobacterium and Verrucomicrobiacea while, roseburia, Faecalibaterium, prevolta and Blautia appear to be less. Similarly such dysbiosis have been identified in diseases such as IBD (which includes ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s Disease) and colorectal cancer. Some microbiome players are using their proprietary microbiome mining platforms for identification of these biomarkers. Many have collaborated with big pharma players to support microbiome as adjuvant therapies. For instance, in June 2022, the two companies BiomX and Boehringer Ingelheim collaborated to discover IBD microbiome biomarkers. BiomX will be utilizing its XMarker microbiome based biomarker discovery platform with the objective to find IBD biomarkers which are parallel to the Boehringer Ingelheim first in class pipeline drugs for treatment of IBD. Some of the other major players in this market include GLC Biotechnology Inc., GoodGut S.L., ZMD Group, Pescient Metabiomics, and LLC. Some companies are also focusing on vaginal microbiota for understanding and its correlation with in-vitro fertilization and microbiome analysis of cancer tissue. This is being developed Micronoma (CA, U.S. based firm). However validation of these biomarkers is very important as many of them change in response to the external factors making it difficult to make the exact co-relation

High Throughput Sequencing, Machine Learning (AI & Deep Learning) to Reinforce the Market Growth

Technological advances using the next generation sequencing platforms have enabled the researchers to profile a plethora of microbial diversity. Low costs of sequencing is now permitting large scale studies of the microbial community. As most of the microbe exhibit identical 16SrRNA gene, the 16SrRNA is the most popular method used for functional classification of microbe genes. As not all the genes are represented in 16SrRNA, shotgun metagenomics sequencing method is gaining more preference. The short-gun metagenomics sequencing provides a direct measurement of all the genes present, which can be used as potential functional gene product for treatment. The large datasets are crucial for better understanding the microbial ecology for which Artificial intelligence and Machine Learning has proven to be instrumental for correlating the human health and microbial community gene profiles. Although machine learning techniques are considered extremely useful, they have their own set of challenges such as model appropriate for the characteristics of data, incomplete data-sets and lack of interpretability. Also, Artificial Intelligence aids to develop predictive models for personalized therapeutic interventions. Such interventions could include change in diet or use of prebiotics or post biotics or combination of both. Artificial intelligence is expected to support the growth of as a better diagnostic tool for gut microbiome research. Xbiome, China-based firm is using AI and microbiology in combination to decode the human gut for a novel drug discovery. Its proprietary AI – platform named X-Optim helps in accelerating the drug discovery through use of machine learning algorithms. The platform helps in early evaluation of drug candidate thereby fastening the drug approval processes.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/human-microbiome-market-2023/#download_sampe_div

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Manufacturing of LBPs has been extremely challenging and is capital intensive. Very few innovator companies can carry the manufacturing operations in-house for example Enterome Bioscience, Finch Therapeutics, and Nubiyota. However, many start-ups lack expertise, availability of skilled labour, and expensive manufacturing processes including use of the bioreactors, upstream, and downstream processes. This has compelled the innovator firms to scout for contract service providers to commercialize their products at large scale through the use of highly specialized GMP-qualified manufacturing facilities. This has created new avenues for contract manufacturing firms that are specialized to deal with LBP products. For instance, in 2021, Seres Therapeutics inked an agreement with Bacthera to produce its lead SER-109 drug for CDI on commercialization. In addition, Bacthera has also established a dedicated Microbiome Center of Excellence on its Lonza campus in Switzerland. Another leading CDMO in this segment is Arranta Bio which plans to tap this market opportunity and announced 13,000 sq. Feet manufacturing facility in Massachusetts to complement its existing facilities in Watertown, Massachusetts and Gainesville, Florida, bringing the total manufacturing capacity at Arranta to over 230,000 square feet

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the human microbiome market are Rebiotix Inc., ( a Ferring Pharmaceutical company), Seres Therapeutics, Finch Therapeutics, Vedanta Biosciences, MaaT Pharma, Axial Therapeutics, Enterobiome, Enterome, Synlogic, BiomX, and Theriva Biologics (ex-Synthetic Biologics). These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new drugs for various therapeutic indications.

Recent Developments

On 22nd December 2022, Biomica Ltd, a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd (Israel) inked an agreement with the Shanghai Healthcare Capital to raise US$20 million through financing round. This capital raised by Biomica would help the company to accelerate its current ongoing clinical studies for drug candidates named BMC128 (Phase 1) and BMC333 (Phase 1) for therapeutic indications of immuno-oncology and Irritable Bowel Disease (IBD) respectively.

On 22nd November 2022, AsiaBiome, a Hong Kong based start-up was acquired by Holobiome (U.S.). This acquisition will support Holobiome to access the robust donor network of Asian community and also explore the lucrative market of Asia in future.

To access the data contained in this document please email oliver.davison@visiongain.com

To find more Visiongain research reports on the Pharma sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: oliver.davison@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact: