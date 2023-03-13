Meeting with the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Imangali Tasmagambetov

TAJIKISTAN, March 13 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon received the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Imangali Tasmagambetov, who arrived in Dushanbe on a working visit.

At the beginning of the conversation, the Head of our state warmly congratulated Imangali Tasmagambetov on his appointment as CSTO Secretary General and wished him success in his work.

In continuation of the conversation, the parties discussed the tasks facing the Organization today and considered some topical issues on the regional and international agenda.

The Leader of the Nation emphasized the relevance of building up cooperation in the political dimension, expanding the international activities of the CSTO, increasing the effectiveness of military, military-technical and military-economic cooperation.

The importance of strengthening comprehensive work to counter challenges and threats to security, in particular terrorism, extremism, manifestations of radicalism, drug smuggling, cybercrime and transnational organized crime, was highlighted.

The parties noted the relevance of building the capacity of the CSTO to effectively combat existing risks and threats to security.

During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on the situation in Afghanistan and other topical issues on the international and regional agenda.