Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,563 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 384,085 in the last 365 days.

Meeting with the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Imangali Tasmagambetov

TAJIKISTAN, March 13 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon received the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Imangali Tasmagambetov, who arrived in Dushanbe on a working visit.

At the beginning of the conversation, the Head of our state warmly congratulated Imangali Tasmagambetov on his appointment as CSTO Secretary General and wished him success in his work.

In continuation of the conversation, the parties discussed the tasks facing the Organization today and considered some topical issues on the regional and international agenda.

The Leader of the Nation emphasized the relevance of building up cooperation in the political dimension, expanding the international activities of the CSTO, increasing the effectiveness of military, military-technical and military-economic cooperation.

The importance of strengthening comprehensive work to counter challenges and threats to security, in particular terrorism, extremism, manifestations of radicalism, drug smuggling, cybercrime and transnational organized crime, was highlighted.

The parties noted the relevance of building the capacity of the CSTO to effectively combat existing risks and threats to security.

During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on the situation in Afghanistan and other topical issues on the international and regional agenda.

You just read:

Meeting with the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Imangali Tasmagambetov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more