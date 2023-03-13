Start of work on the reconstruction of Abdulahad Kahhorov Street in Dushanbe

TAJIKISTAN, March 13 - On March 13, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon and Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali launched the reconstruction of Abdulahad Kahhorov Street.

The reconstruction of the road will begin from Saadi Sherozi Avenue and continue until the entrance to the Rudaki district on the basis of the master plan of the city of Dushanbe, in accordance with international requirements, conditions will be created for the movement of vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians.

The Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, with satisfaction from the initiatives of the Mayor of the city of Dushanbe in the direction of creating modern roads, bridges and pedestrian crossings, instructed the workers and specialists to carry out the work in a quality and timely manner.

The length of the road is 6.6 kilometers, 8 lanes will be built for vehicles on both sides. On separate sections of the road there are two separate lanes for public transport.

Along with this, in the future, 5 two-level roads will be built in accordance with world requirements. Two-level roads will be built at the intersection of Naberezhnaya and Yuzhnaya streets with the construction and commissioning of a bridge over the Dushanbinka River, at the intersection of Abdurrahmoni Jomi street with Kahhorov street, at the intersection of Abay and Kahhorov streets, at the intersection of Saadi Sherozi avenue with Hafiz Sherozi avenue and a two-level crossing with a bridge at the intersection of Habibullo Nazarov and Sheralizoda streets.

President Emomali Rahmon called on workers and specialists to carry out high-quality work and gave instructions to build and put into operation the road in 2.5 years in accordance with international standards.

On the same day, equipment, mechanisms and building materials were presented that will be used for the reconstruction of Kahhorov street. Most of the building materials used, including reinforced concrete slabs, pipes of various sizes, and asphalt, are produced in Dushanbe. In general, building materials used for road construction, except for bitumen, are entirely produced by domestic companies. In the course of construction work, modern equipment and mechanisms are used.

Work on the reconstruction of Kahhorov street will be carried out by the State Unitary Enterprise "Rohsoz" and the Limited Liability Company "Avesto-Group".