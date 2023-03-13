Сommissioning of a new building of the Lyceum with a natural and mathematical bias of the Tajik National University

TAJIKISTAN, March 13 - On March 13, in Dushanbe, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali, commissioned a new building of the Lyceum with a natural and mathematical bias of the Tajik National University.

The new modern building consists of four floors and is designed for 1280 students.

The Head of state, Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the created conditions and gave valuable advice to responsible persons on raising the level of knowledge and educational work of schoolchildren.

It was reported that the facility consists of 47 modern spacious classrooms, for the education and training of students, the classrooms are equipped with educational equipment. Also, the Lyceum has 10 separate subject rooms for studying chemistry, physics, biology, mathematics and geometry, which provides a favorable opportunity for experiments and tests. Along with this, military training classes are also held in a separate, well-equipped classroom. To train students in the new building, there are 3 separate vocational classes for boys and girls, where they will learn the skills of carving, sewing clothes and cooking. Also in the constructed building there is a separate medical office with the necessary working equipment.

The new building has a canteen with 216 seats, and the assembly hall is built with high art and modern equipment. It is designed for 330 seats and is suitable for holding conferences and cultural events.

During the acquaintance, the Head of State was informed that in order to develop various sports, a separate sports hall was built in the lyceum, designed for practicing various sports, including volleyball, basketball and football. Also, next to the building, two separate grounds have been created - football and volleyball, which are suitable for various training sessions.

President Emomali Rahmon highly appreciated the quality of the work performed and called the initiative of the entrepreneur worthy of an example and support. The leadership and teachers of the lyceum were given the task of comprehensively using the created conditions and conscientiously working for the sake of the proper upbringing of children and adolescents.