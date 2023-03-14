Survey to learn more about Ukrainian citizens’ ability to enter the Swedish labour market

SWEDEN, March 14 - The Government has decided to provide a grant of USD 75 000 to the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) to conduct a survey. The survey targets adult Ukrainian citizens in Sweden who have been registered under the Temporary Protection Directive, and will include questions about their situation in Sweden.

There is no information about the employment rate of the group of people who have been granted temporary residence permits under the Temporary Protection Directive. The available information about their entry into the labour market is based solely on employers’ data at individual level submitted to the Swedish Tax Agency.

A survey will be conducted to give the Government a clearer picture of the group of adults who have fled Ukraine and registered in Sweden under the Temporary Protection Directive. The aim is to gain a better understanding of the challenges facing the group, including possible obstacles to entering the labour market.

“Similar surveys have been conducted in other countries, and experience has shown that they can be valuable input to the Government. The IOM has conducted several similar surveys in other European countries and is therefore considered qualified to carry out this work,” says Minister for Migration Maria Malmer Stenergard.

The Ministry of Justice will formulate the survey questions together with other relevant ministries. The IOM is responsible for collecting and compiling the answers. The implementation and communications concerning the survey are closely coordinated and discussed with the Swedish Migration Agency.