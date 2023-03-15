Podcast, Strong Reviews Boost Book Sales for Travel Author
Author credits a surge in the sales of his book “Living Abroad: Challenging the Myths of Expat Life” as due to success of podcast and strong reader reviews.KNOXVILLE, TN, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, podcast host, and voice-over artist Jim Santos, credits a recent surge in the sales of his book “Living Abroad: Challenging the Myths of Expat Life” as due to two factors: success of the International Living podcast he hosts, "Bigger, Better World" , and a series of strong reader reviews on Amazon.
“The response to the weekly podcast, where I talk with expats and International Living writers about their lives overseas, has really been gratifying. I think it has prompted more people to think about living, or just traveling, to forgeign countties – and that has helped my book sales as well”, says the author.
Increased sales and strong reviews have pushed Living Abroad into the Top Ten in two categories, ‘Ecuador and Galápagos Travel’ and ‘Senior Travel’. It has held the coveted “#1 Best Seller spot in the first category most of the past week.
To quote just one of the recent reviews from an Amazon Verified Reader, “It’s not what I expected, and it’s all the better for it. The book covers the author, Jim Santos’, experiences of the Expat lifestyle, and his time living in Ecuador (and visiting plenty of other places.) Unlike other guides though, this one is full of personality, and a great dose of comedy! Each chapter is split into a selection of stories that deal with moving to a foreign country, learning how to act and interact with the people there, and the kind of mindset someone living, or looking to live that kind of lifestyle should keep in mind. Even as someone with only a moderate interest in travel, I couldn’t put the book down, and am just a bit more convinced to travel out of my own comfort zone. A resourceful and very entertaining read!”
This title is available as Paperback, Kindle format, and audio book at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08XBH5187/
About the Host: Jim Santos is a freelance writer and voice over artist, currently based in east Tennessee after 6 years of living in Salinas, Ecuador on the shores of the Pacific Ocean, exploring that country and three others in South America. He has written and published over 200 articles about life in Ecuador and travel to other locations around the world for the Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post, and various International Living magazines, e-newsletters, and web site content.
His books include the popular “Living Abroad: Challenging the Myths of Expat Life”, "Hiking the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu", "The Galápagos Islands: On Your Own and On a Budget", and he is also the author of "Ecuador Scouting Trip Itineraries and Travel Guide: An International Living Report" and has edited/updated IL's "Escape to Ecuador" book every year from 2017-2019. He has been a popular speaker on various aspects of life in Ecuador at six expat conferences held in Ecuador and the USA. His blog site (http://jimsantosblog.com) recently surpassed the 100,000 readers mark.
In addition to doing voice over work for ads and videos, he has recorded and produced audiobook versions of several of his own titles, two books for other authors, and he is currently the host of the podcast “Bigger, Better World”.
###
If you would like more information or to acquire a Reviewer’s Copy, please contact Jim Santos at 865-283-0729 or jimsantos@mac.com
Jim Santos
Jim Santos
+1 865-283-0729
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn