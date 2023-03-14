Global Private Nursing Services Market Expected to Grow Substantially Owing to Increasing Incidence of Chronic Ailments Across the Globe [220-Pages] | Details by Research Dive

Global private nursing services market is expected to grow mainly due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the world. Female sub-segment is likely to flourish immensely. The North America market is expected to grow significantly by 2031.

Global Private Nursing Services Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global private nursing services market is expected to register a revenue of $848.70 million by 2031 with at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Segments of the Private Nursing Services Market

The report has divided the private nursing services market into the following segments:

Service Type: retirement communities, group care homes, nursing care facilities, and home healthcare providers

Gender: female and male

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Segment Sub-Segment Service Type Home Healthcare Providers – Most dominant market share in 2021 Growing shift to nuclear families has led to a decline in the number of individuals living at home. This shift has triggered an increase in demand for home healthcare professionals for taking care of elderly family members which is expected to push the growth of this sub-segment further. Gender Female – Dominant market share in 2021 Growing preference of patients for female nurses over male nurses for their private nursing is expected to propel the sub-segment forward. Region North America – Dominant market share in 2021 Increasing geriatric population, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and high levels of disposable income of this region are predicted to propel the market in the forecast period.

Dynamics of the Global Private Nursing Services Market

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe is expected to become the primary growth driver of the private nursing services market in the forecast period. Additionally, significant social changes in family setup are predicted to propel the market forward. However, according to market analysts, lack of skilled workers might become a restraint in the growth of the market.

Increase in demand for therapeutic equipment is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, increasing incidence of illnesses requiring long-term care is expected to propel the private nursing services market forward in the coming period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Private Nursing Services Market

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the routine lifestyle of people across the globe and the subsequent lockdowns adversely impacted the industrial processes across all sectors. The private nursing services market, too, was negatively impacted due to the pandemic. The pandemic saw a massive surge in hospital admissions and a shift in focus to treating coronavirus related complications in hospitals. Hence, the private nursing services were primarily disrupted which reduced the growth rate of the market.

Key Players of the Global Private Nursing Services Market

The major players of the market include

The Ensign Group Inc.

Kaiser Permanente

Columbia Asia

Kindred Healthcare LLC

CBI Health Group Inc.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Genesis Healthcare

Trinity Health

Grand World Elder Care

Brookdale Senior Living

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in December 2021, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings, Inc., a leading diversified home care platform, announced the acquisition of Accredited Home Care, a leading private duty services company. This acquisition will help Aveanna Healthcare Holdings to cater to the demands of the healthcare industry in a much better way.

What the Report Covers?

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

