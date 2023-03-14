Axalta launches new ICONICA collection in the United States for the Architectural and Construction Market

ICONICA presents the colors and tones that encapsulate a world that has changed

Latest ICONICA collection retains a focus on exceptional product performance and aesthetics, with a renewed emphasis on sustainability

GLEN MILLS, Pa., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems, a leading supplier of coatings solutions to the architectural and design segment, launched its latest ICONICA collection of Alesta® SD powder coatings as part of an exclusive global line to the United States market.

Axalta's ICONICA coatings are based on a super-durable polyester resin system. The collection combines higher grade pigments and stabilizers with outstanding exterior durability that extend the life cycle of architectural projects. This newest edition of ICONICA reflects how Axalta continues to innovate smarter surface solutions for better living and a sustainable future.

The world has changed since the original release of the ICONICA collection in 2017. There has been a notable shift across a selection of key areas, with major developments in performance standards, colors, and surface finish trends, and a heightened focus on the environment. ICONICA captures this evolution, having emerged in response to evolving market requirements.

Performance is a central pillar of the new ICONICA collection, which features Axalta's Alesta® SD range of products as standard for lasting surface protection. The product's super durable polyester resin system provides inviting aesthetics with outstanding durability and scratch resistance in the most demanding of environments. ICONICA is in compliance with international standards such as Qualicoat Class 2 and AAMA2604. The collection also comes with a warranty up to 25 years.

ICONICA was developed with a key focus on the environment, as part of Axalta's commitment to delivering sustainable surface solutions. The Alesta® SD range of powder coatings is solvent- and VOC emissions-free and produces significantly less hazardous waste compared with solvent borne coatings solutions. This makes it the most environmentally friendly paint solution on the global market. These coatings can assist in obtaining LEED credits for projects on which they are used and are supported by an EPD certification.

The ICONICA collection identifies a palette of 40 key finishes which capture the essence of our time. These are supported by research carried out by Axalta's team of color experts within-depth understanding of the globally built environment landscape. Such findings provide architects and designers with clear, actionable insights to help create designs that can withstand the test of time.

The arrival of 14 new colors to the collection, with innovative additions such as Grained Stone, Russet Scarabea, and Lunar Chrome, reflect the degree of change we have seen over the past five years, following major disruptive events such as the climate crisis and pandemic. To help illustrate this metamorphosis, we have grouped the colors according to four key themes which embody the changing face of modern existence: Natural Crafts, Comforting Shelter, New Minimalism and Celestial Space.

Olaf Conreur, Global Business Strategy Director at Axalta, said, "We are proud to unveil the latest ICONICA collection, which addresses the changing performance, sustainability and design requirements of the global architecture and design community. This newest trend collection underlines our commitment to supporting architects around the world with expert insights and guidance to facilitate better, more sustainable designs. ICONICA enables customers to turn their project into a piece of art, while making the most of advancements in coating technology to ensure superior performance. We are constantly exploring ways to innovate with purpose, and we're motivated by a focus on the planet and its resources."