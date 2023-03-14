Latest Seasonally Unadjusted Unemployment and Job Estimates for Local Labor Markets in Massachusetts for January 2023 

Boston, MA — March 14, 2023 - Local unemployment rates increased in twenty-four labor market areas in the state during the month of January 2023 compared to December 2022, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported.

Compared to January 2022, the rates were down in twenty-four labor market areas.

Of the fifteen areas for which employment estimates are published, all NECTA areas lost jobs compared to the previous month. The largest decreases occurred in the Brockton-Bridgewater-Easton (-3.5%), Springfield MA-CT (-2.7%), and Barnstable Town (-2.7%) areas.

From January 2022 to January 2023, fifteen areas gained jobs, with the largest percentage increases seen in the Barnstable Town (+5.9%), Lawrence-Methuen Town-Salem MA-NH (+4.8%), and Peabody-Salem-Beverly (+4.3%) areas.

The statewide seasonally adjusted preliminary jobs estimate showed an increase of 19,600 jobs in January, and an over-the-year gain of 117,200 jobs.

In order to compare the statewide rate to local unemployment rates, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the statewide unadjusted unemployment rate for January 2023 was 4.1 percent, up eight-tenths of a percentage point from the revised December 2022 estimate and two-tenths of a percentage point above the nation’s unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.9 percent.

Last week, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the month of January 2023 was 3.6 percent, down one-tenth of a percentage point from the revised December 2022 estimate of 3.7 percent. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January 2023 was 3.4 percent.

The unadjusted unemployment rates and job estimates for the labor market areas reflect seasonal fluctuations and therefore may show different levels and trends than the statewide seasonally adjusted estimates.

The estimates for labor force, unemployment rates, and jobs for Massachusetts are based on different statistical methodology specified by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

NOTES: The preliminary February 2023 and the revised January 2023 unemployment rates, labor force data and jobs estimates for Massachusetts will be released on Friday, March 24, 2023; local unemployment statistics for February 2023 will be released on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Detailed labor market information is available at http://www.mass.gov/EconomicResearch. See the 2023 Media Advisory for complete list of release dates.

