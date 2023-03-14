Global Stationery Products Market to Reach $34.7 Billion by 2030
NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087363/?utm_source=PRN
Global Stationery Products Market to Reach $34.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Stationery Products estimated at US$24.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.6% over the period 2022-2030. Printing Supplies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$17.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Paper-based Stationery Products segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Stationery Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 259 Featured)
- American Greetings Corporation
- Archies Limited
- Brother International Corporation
- Canon U.S.A., Inc.
- CSS Industries Inc.
- Dixon Ticonderoga Company
- Hallmark Cards, Inc.
- Herlitz PBS AG
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.
- International Writing Instrument Corp.
- Kokuyo Co., Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd.
- Montblanc International GmbH
- Office Depot, Inc.
- Pentel Co., Ltd.
- Pilot Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Societe BIC
- ST DuPont SA
- Staples Advantage
- Xerox Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087363/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Stationery Products - A Diverse and Dispersed Industry
Digitalization Brings in a Mixed Bag of Opportunities &
Challenges for Stationery Products
Writing Instruments Continue to Attract Demand
Digital Fatigue Triggers Revival of Interest in Penmanship and
Printed Books
Recent Market Activity
Education Sector - A Major Market for Stationery Products
Rising Education Levels to Inject Demand
Seasonality is the Norm, Rather than an Exception
Digitization Impacts Demand for Conventional Office Supplies
Market Outlook
Developing Countries to Drive Global Growth
Stationery Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2021 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
A.T. Cross Company (USA)
ACCO Brands Corporation (USA)
Adveo Group International SA (Spain)
American Greetings Corporation (USA)
Archies Limited (India)
Aurora DUE s.r.l. (Italy)
Brother International Corporation (USA)
Canon U.S.A., Inc. (USA)
Crayola, LLC (USA)
CSS Industries Inc. (USA)
Faber-Castell AG (Germany)
FILA SPA (Italy)
Dixon Ticonderoga Company (USA)
Groupe Hamelin (France)
Hallmark Cards, Inc. (USA)
Herlitz PBS AG (Germany)
Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. (USA)
Kokuyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)
The FLB Group Limited (UK)
Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Newell Brands, Inc. (USA)
Office Depot, Inc. (USA)
Pentel Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Pilot Corporation (Japan)
Pilot Pen Corporation of America (USA)
PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia TBK (Indonesia)
Richemont (Switzerland)
Montblanc International GmbH (Germany)
Societe BIC SA (France)
Staples, Inc. (USA)
ST Dupont SA (France)
Xerox Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Product Innovations Spark Renewed Interest in Stationery
Demand for Personalized Stationery Gains Momentum
The Home Office - An Expanding Market Segment
New Office Starts & Corporate Expansions - Key to Growth for
Office Supplies
Paper & Paper-Based Products - Traditional Revenue Contributors
Trends Dictating a Direct Face-Off of Paper Products with
Digitization
Growing Trend towards Bullet-Journaling and Hand Lettering
Support Sales of Writing Instruments and Notebooks
Rise in Adoption of Eco-Friendly Products
DIY Market Presents New Opportunities
Demand on Rise for Fundraising Calendars
Stationery Licensing Offers New Pockets of Growth
Rise in Sales of Gift-Wrap and Party Goods
Writing Instruments - A Review
Writing Instruments Growth Drivers (On a Scale of 1-10)
Pens/Markers - Less Fazed by Digital Media
Premium Fountain Pens Remain a Niche
Luxury Writing Instruments Garner Demand
Ergonomic Pens to Relieve Writers Cramp
Personalization of Pens Grows in Demand
Demand on Rise for Fashionable and Stylish Writing Instruments
Pens in the Competitive List of Gifts
The ?Green Trend? - Assaying the Environmental Cause
Pencil Makers Go the Digital Way
Binders and Notebooks Emerge as Fashionable Items
Envelopes Market - A Review
Favorable Demographics Augur Well for Educational Stationery
Products Market
Youth Bulge Augurs Well for Stationery Products Market
Writing & Marking Instruments Reach Toddlers
Women - The Largest Home Office Users
Features in Home-Office Supplies Increasingly Preferred by
Consumers (Rating on Scale of 1-10, 1 being the least)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stationery Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Stationery Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Stationery Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printing Supplies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Printing Supplies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Printing Supplies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paper-based Stationery Products by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Paper-based Stationery
Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Paper-based Stationery
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mailing Supplies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Mailing Supplies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Mailing Supplies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marking Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Marking Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Marking Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Filing Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Filing Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Filing Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Party Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Party Goods by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Party Goods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Writing & Marking Instruments by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Writing & Marking
Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Writing & Marking
Instruments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Educational Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Educational Institutes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Educational Institutes
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corporates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Corporates by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Corporates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Stationery Products Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Stationery Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stationery Products by Product Segment - Printing Supplies,
Paper-based Stationery Products, Mailing Supplies, Marking
Devices, Filing Products, Party Goods, Writing & Marking
Instruments and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Stationery Products by
Product Segment - Printing Supplies, Paper-based Stationery
Products, Mailing Supplies, Marking Devices, Filing Products,
Party Goods, Writing & Marking Instruments and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Stationery Products by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Printing Supplies, Paper-based Stationery Products, Mailing
Supplies, Marking Devices, Filing Products, Party Goods,
Writing & Marking Instruments and Other Segments for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stationery Products by Application - Educational Institutes,
Corporates and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Stationery Products by
Application - Educational Institutes, Corporates and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Stationery Products by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Educational Institutes, Corporates and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stationery Products by Product Segment - Printing Supplies,
Paper-based Stationery Products, Mailing Supplies, Marking
Devices, Filing Products, Party Goods, Writing & Marking
Instruments and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Stationery Products by
Product Segment - Printing Supplies, Paper-based Stationery
Products, Mailing Supplies, Marking Devices, Filing Products,
Party Goods, Writing & Marking Instruments and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Stationery Products by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Printing Supplies, Paper-based Stationery Products, Mailing
Supplies, Marking Devices, Filing Products, Party Goods,
Writing & Marking Instruments and Other Segments for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stationery Products by Application - Educational Institutes,
Corporates and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Stationery Products by
Application - Educational Institutes, Corporates and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Stationery Products by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Educational Institutes, Corporates and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Stationery Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stationery Products by Product Segment - Printing Supplies,
Paper-based Stationery Products, Mailing Supplies, Marking
Devices, Filing Products, Party Goods, Writing & Marking
Instruments and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Stationery Products by
Product Segment - Printing Supplies, Paper-based Stationery
Products, Mailing Supplies, Marking Devices, Filing Products,
Party Goods, Writing & Marking Instruments and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Stationery Products by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Printing Supplies, Paper-based Stationery Products, Mailing
Supplies, Marking Devices, Filing Products, Party Goods,
Writing & Marking Instruments and Other Segments for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stationery Products by Application - Educational Institutes,
Corporates and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Stationery Products by
Application - Educational Institutes, Corporates and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Stationery Products by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Educational Institutes, Corporates and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Stationery Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stationery Products by Product Segment - Printing Supplies,
Paper-based Stationery Products, Mailing Supplies, Marking
Devices, Filing Products, Party Goods, Writing & Marking
Instruments and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Stationery Products by
Product Segment - Printing Supplies, Paper-based Stationery
Products, Mailing Supplies, Marking Devices, Filing Products,
Party Goods, Writing & Marking Instruments and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Stationery Products by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Printing Supplies, Paper-based Stationery Products, Mailing
Supplies, Marking Devices, Filing Products, Party Goods,
Writing & Marking Instruments and Other Segments for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stationery Products by Application - Educational Institutes,
Corporates and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Stationery Products by
Application - Educational Institutes, Corporates and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Stationery Products by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Educational Institutes, Corporates and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Stationery Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stationery Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Stationery Products by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Stationery Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stationery Products by Product Segment - Printing Supplies,
Paper-based Stationery Products, Mailing Supplies, Marking
Devices, Filing Products, Party Goods, Writing & Marking
Instruments and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Stationery Products by
Product Segment - Printing Supplies, Paper-based Stationery
Products, Mailing Supplies, Marking Devices, Filing Products,
Party Goods, Writing & Marking Instruments and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Stationery Products by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Printing Supplies, Paper-based Stationery Products, Mailing
Supplies, Marking Devices, Filing Products, Party Goods,
Writing & Marking Instruments and Other Segments for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stationery Products by Application - Educational Institutes,
Corporates and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Stationery Products by
Application - Educational Institutes, Corporates and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Stationery Products by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Educational Institutes, Corporates and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Stationery Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stationery Products by Product Segment - Printing Supplies,
Paper-based Stationery Products, Mailing Supplies, Marking
Devices, Filing Products, Party Goods, Writing & Marking
Instruments and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Stationery Products by
Product Segment - Printing Supplies, Paper-based Stationery
Products, Mailing Supplies, Marking Devices, Filing Products,
Party Goods, Writing & Marking Instruments and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Stationery Products by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Printing Supplies, Paper-based Stationery Products, Mailing
Supplies, Marking Devices, Filing Products, Party Goods,
Writing & Marking Instruments and Other Segments for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stationery Products by Application - Educational Institutes,
Corporates and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Stationery Products by
Application - Educational Institutes, Corporates and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Stationery Products by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Educational Institutes, Corporates and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Stationery Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stationery Products by Product Segment - Printing Supplies,
Paper-based Stationery Products, Mailing Supplies, Marking
Devices, Filing Products, Party Goods, Writing & Marking
Instruments and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Stationery Products by
Product Segment - Printing Supplies, Paper-based Stationery
Products, Mailing Supplies, Marking Devices, Filing Products,
Party Goods, Writing & Marking Instruments and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Stationery Products
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Printing Supplies, Paper-based Stationery Products, Mailing
Supplies, Marking Devices, Filing Products, Party Goods,
Writing & Marking Instruments and Other Segments for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stationery Products by Application - Educational Institutes,
Corporates and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Stationery Products by
Application - Educational Institutes, Corporates and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Stationery Products
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Educational Institutes, Corporates and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stationery Products by Product Segment - Printing Supplies,
Paper-based Stationery Products, Mailing Supplies, Marking
Devices, Filing Products, Party Goods, Writing & Marking
Instruments and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Stationery Products by
Product Segment - Printing Supplies, Paper-based Stationery
Products, Mailing Supplies, Marking Devices, Filing Products,
Party Goods, Writing & Marking Instruments and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Stationery Products by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Printing Supplies, Paper-based Stationery Products, Mailing
Supplies, Marking Devices, Filing Products, Party Goods,
Writing & Marking Instruments and Other Segments for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stationery Products by Application - Educational Institutes,
Corporates and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Stationery Products by
Application - Educational Institutes, Corporates and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Stationery Products by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Educational Institutes, Corporates and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Stationery Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stationery Products by Product Segment - Printing Supplies,
Paper-based Stationery Products, Mailing Supplies, Marking
Devices, Filing Products, Party Goods, Writing & Marking
Instruments and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Stationery Products by Product
Segment - Printing Supplies, Paper-based Stationery Products,
Mailing Supplies, Marking Devices, Filing Products, Party
Goods, Writing & Marking Instruments and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for Stationery Products by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Printing Supplies, Paper-based Stationery Products, Mailing
Supplies, Marking Devices, Filing Products, Party Goods,
Writing & Marking Instruments and Other Segments for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stationery Products by Application - Educational Institutes,
Corporates and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 93: UK Historic Review for Stationery Products by
Application - Educational Institutes, Corporates and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: UK 16-Year Perspective for Stationery Products by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Educational Institutes, Corporates and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stationery Products by Product Segment - Printing Supplies,
Paper-based Stationery Products, Mailing Supplies, Marking
Devices, Filing Products, Party Goods, Writing & Marking
Instruments and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Stationery Products by
Product Segment - Printing Supplies, Paper-based Stationery
Products, Mailing Supplies, Marking Devices, Filing Products,
Party Goods, Writing & Marking Instruments and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Stationery Products by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Printing Supplies, Paper-based Stationery Products, Mailing
Supplies, Marking Devices, Filing Products, Party Goods,
Writing & Marking Instruments and Other Segments for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stationery Products by Application - Educational Institutes,
Corporates and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 99: Spain Historic Review for Stationery Products by
Application - Educational Institutes, Corporates and Other
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087363/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-stationery-products-market-to-reach-34-7-billion-by-2030--301768784.html
SOURCE Reportlinker