NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Stationery Products Market to Reach $34.7 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Stationery Products estimated at US$24.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.6% over the period 2022-2030. Printing Supplies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$17.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Paper-based Stationery Products segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR

The Stationery Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Stationery Products - A Diverse and Dispersed Industry

Digitalization Brings in a Mixed Bag of Opportunities &

Challenges for Stationery Products

Writing Instruments Continue to Attract Demand

Digital Fatigue Triggers Revival of Interest in Penmanship and

Printed Books

Recent Market Activity

Education Sector - A Major Market for Stationery Products

Rising Education Levels to Inject Demand

Seasonality is the Norm, Rather than an Exception

Digitization Impacts Demand for Conventional Office Supplies

Market Outlook

Developing Countries to Drive Global Growth

Stationery Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

A.T. Cross Company (USA)

ACCO Brands Corporation (USA)

Adveo Group International SA (Spain)

American Greetings Corporation (USA)

Archies Limited (India)

Aurora DUE s.r.l. (Italy)

Brother International Corporation (USA)

Canon U.S.A., Inc. (USA)

Crayola, LLC (USA)

CSS Industries Inc. (USA)

Faber-Castell AG (Germany)

FILA SPA (Italy)

Dixon Ticonderoga Company (USA)

Groupe Hamelin (France)

Hallmark Cards, Inc. (USA)

Herlitz PBS AG (Germany)

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. (USA)

Kokuyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

The FLB Group Limited (UK)

Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Newell Brands, Inc. (USA)

Office Depot, Inc. (USA)

Pentel Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Pilot Corporation (Japan)

Pilot Pen Corporation of America (USA)

PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia TBK (Indonesia)

Richemont (Switzerland)

Montblanc International GmbH (Germany)

Societe BIC SA (France)

Staples, Inc. (USA)

ST Dupont SA (France)

Xerox Corporation (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Product Innovations Spark Renewed Interest in Stationery

Demand for Personalized Stationery Gains Momentum

The Home Office - An Expanding Market Segment

New Office Starts & Corporate Expansions - Key to Growth for

Office Supplies

Paper & Paper-Based Products - Traditional Revenue Contributors

Trends Dictating a Direct Face-Off of Paper Products with

Digitization

Growing Trend towards Bullet-Journaling and Hand Lettering

Support Sales of Writing Instruments and Notebooks

Rise in Adoption of Eco-Friendly Products

DIY Market Presents New Opportunities

Demand on Rise for Fundraising Calendars

Stationery Licensing Offers New Pockets of Growth

Rise in Sales of Gift-Wrap and Party Goods

Writing Instruments - A Review

Writing Instruments Growth Drivers (On a Scale of 1-10)

Pens/Markers - Less Fazed by Digital Media

Premium Fountain Pens Remain a Niche

Luxury Writing Instruments Garner Demand

Ergonomic Pens to Relieve Writers Cramp

Personalization of Pens Grows in Demand

Demand on Rise for Fashionable and Stylish Writing Instruments

Pens in the Competitive List of Gifts

The ?Green Trend? - Assaying the Environmental Cause

Pencil Makers Go the Digital Way

Binders and Notebooks Emerge as Fashionable Items

Envelopes Market - A Review

Favorable Demographics Augur Well for Educational Stationery

Products Market

Youth Bulge Augurs Well for Stationery Products Market

Writing & Marking Instruments Reach Toddlers

Women - The Largest Home Office Users

Features in Home-Office Supplies Increasingly Preferred by

Consumers (Rating on Scale of 1-10, 1 being the least)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Stationery Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

CANADA

JAPAN

Stationery Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

CHINA

Stationery Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

EUROPE

Stationery Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

FRANCE

Stationery Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

GERMANY

Stationery Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

Stationery Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

SPAIN

