Vietnamese exporters attend Seafood Expo North America

March 14

This three-day expo has attracted hundreds of aquatic product and seafood exporters from different states in the US, as well as from other countries including Canada, Brazil, Japan, India, Scotland, Ireland, Norway, Spain and Việt Nam.

Vietnamese businesses are proudly showcasing their key products, such as tra fish and shrimp, which have made a great impression on visitors.

Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), highlighted the positive outlook for the export of Vietnamese seafood and aquatic products to the US and North America during an interview with the Vietnam News Agency.

The participation of Vietnamese enterprises in North America's largest seafood expo demonstrates that Vietnamese products have established a strong presence in this demanding market. The US is the primary importer of Vietnamese seafood and aquatic products, with export turnover to this market reaching US$2.1 billion last year, accounting for 20 per cent of the total value of the country's seafood and aquatic product exports. — VNS