Honda Vietnam’s motorcycle, automobile sales continue to drop in February

VIETNAM, March 14 -

HÀ NỘI — Honda Vietnam has reported declines in motorcycle and automobile sales of 36.8 per cent and 7.3 per cent, respectively, in February.

That is the second month in a row the company recorded reduced sales after seeing a growth of nearly 19 per cent for motorcycles and 62 per cent for automobiles last December.

In February, it sold 140,669 motorcycles, down 36.8 per cent compared to the previous month. Specifically, the sale of the Wave Alpha – its best-seller semi-automatic model, decreased by 42.6 per cent compared to January.

Similarly, the Vision – its best-selling scooter model – also saw a sales decrease of 34.9 per cent, and Winner X clutch 27 per cent compared to the previous month.

Earlier, the Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (VAMM) predicted that the motorcycle market in Viet Nam had reached saturation point and was transitioning from manual transmission motorbikes to automatic ones. At present, automatic transmission motorbikes hold over 45 per cent of the market share, and this segment is expected to grow significantly as Viet Nam's per capita income rises.

In February, Honda Vietnam also exported 23,917 motorcycles.

Meanwhile, the Japanese manufacturer last month sold 1,385 automobiles, down 7.3 per cent from the previous month. Honda City and Honda CR-V continued to be the two best-selling models of Honda Vietnam with 1,235 vehicles, accounting for 89.2 per cent of its total car sales in February. — VNS