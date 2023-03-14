Lao Airlines to resume Đà Nẵng-Vientiane flight

VIETNAM, March 14 -

ĐÀ NẴNG — Lao Airlines will resume a direct air route between Đà Nẵng and Vientiane, capital of Laos, with two flights per week on Thursday and Sunday from March 30.

A representative of the airline in Việt Nam confirmed the flight will depart from Laos at 9.45am, while the return will take off from Đà Nẵng International Airport at 12.50am.

Lao Airlines will use Airbus A320 aircraft for the post-COVID-19 flights between the two cities with ticket prices from US$124 to $144.

The airline had a flight promotion in Đà Nẵng last week with the participation of travel agencies, tourism and hotel and resort associations.

Đà Nẵng's tourism department said the operation of the flight would help boost tourism connections among world heritage sites in central Việt Nam and destinations in Vientiane and Luang Prabang, while raising more investment from Đà Nẵng to Laos in agriculture, mining, trade and tourism sectors.

Đà Nẵng had built relationships with provinces in southern Laos and signed assistance projects for provinces in Laos in previous years.

The central city inked 29 Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with cities and provinces such as Vientiane, Savannakhet, Champasak, Sekong, Salavan, Attapu, Bolikhamsay and Xaynhaburi.

Tourism links have been built between Laos-Cambodia and Việt Nam in the tourism development campaign: Three Countries – One Destination via border gates in the Central Highlands region.

The city’s tourism department said 24 direct air routes, of which 16 are international, have resumed operation since last March, hosting 100 and 112 flights per day.

Đà Nẵng hosted 3.7 million tourists in 2022. — VNS