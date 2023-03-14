Thea Davis Joins the Autism Commission on Quality as Accreditation Reviewer
I’m excited by the opportunity to work with my colleagues at ACQ and CASP. It is an honor to serve in a position where I can directly impact the quality of ABA services.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) announces today the hiring of Thea Davis, MEd, BCBA, LABA as an Accreditation Reviewer for the Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ). Ms. Davis brings over 20 years of personal and professional experience in the field of autism and applied behavior analysis (ABA). As the parent of a child with autism, educator, ABA provider, and Founder/Executive Director of an ABA agency, Ms. Davis’ expertise will help ACQ continue its steady expansion since opening for applications last fall.
— Thea Davis, MEd, BCBA, LABA, ACQ Accreditation Reviewer
“Ms. Davis’ decades of personal and professional experience with autism and ABA make her particularly qualified to help ACQ evaluate organizations applying for accreditation,” notes ACQ’s Director, Erick Dubuque, PhD, LBA, BCBA-D. “ACQ continues to attract highly talented members from the community who share our commitment to improve ABA services for individuals and families impacted by autism,” states Dr. Dubuque. “Our accreditation program is successful because we are backed by individuals like Ms. Davis who recognize the importance of quality controls for our profession and our science.”
“I’m excited by the opportunity to work with my colleagues at ACQ and CASP,” notes Ms. Davis. “It is an honor to serve in a position where I can directly impact the quality of ABA services.” Ms. Davis previously served as the Chief Clinical Officer for Autism Care Partners and was the Founder and Executive Director of Autism Bridges, an ABA organization serving individuals with autism in four clinics across three states. “We are thrilled that Ms. Davis’ is joining us to help ACQ accommodate its continued growth,” adds CASP’s CEO, Lorri Unumb, Esq. “ACQ will benefit greatly from her expertise as a parent, provider, and executive running her own ABA organization”.
ACQ is now accepting applications for accreditation from organizations offering applied behavior analysis (ABA) as a healthcare service to individuals with autism. To learn more about the Autism Commission on Quality, visit https://autismcommission.org.
###
About Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) (https://.autismcommission.org)
The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a nonprofit accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ is a single-member LLC of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), a known and trusted nonprofit trade association for organizations serving individuals with autism. ACQ receives financial and in-kind support from CASP but maintains firewalls that protect the integrity of its essential accreditation activities. ACQ’s mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest level of care.
Erick Dubuque
Autism Commission on Quality
+1 502-230-9020
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn