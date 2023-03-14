Ms.El Adaoui :Supreme Audit Institutions Called upon to Mobilize Efforts to Protect Environment

MOROCCO, March 14 - The Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) are called upon, more than ever, to "play a fundamental role in mobilizing efforts to protect the environment," the First President of Morocco's Court of Accounts Zineb El Adaoui said Tuesday in Rabat.

In a global context marked by climate change, pollution and overexploitation of natural resources, INTOSAIs must play a fundamental role in mobilizing the efforts of all stakeholders, adopt innovative policies and solutions and mobilize resources and exceptional means to address this situation, El Adaoui said at the opening of the 19th meeting of the Steering Committee of the Working Group on Environmental Audit INTOSAI.

These supreme audit institutions, which have high skills and expertise in auditing and assessing public policies, can help governments to identify and observe the risks related to the environment as well as the shortcomings of the solutions adopted, she added.

She recalled, on this occasion, that the Court of Accounts has for years placed the environmental issue among its priorities in terms of control and audit, saying that this desire has been reinforced by the inclusion of monitoring and reporting on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) among the main points of the strategic plan of financial jurisdictions for the period 2022-2026.

She also reviewed the Court’s various achievements in terms of assessing environmental issues related to, among others, the water strategy, renewable energies, solid waste management, liquid sanitation, national parks, maritime fishing and urban planning.

At the international level, the Court of Audit attaches great importance to bilateral and multilateral cooperation with a view to strengthening exchanges of experience and expertise between the various institutions and developing the skills of auditors, the aim being to equip itself with the necessary tools to meet the challenges of environmental auditing.

MAP:14 March 2023