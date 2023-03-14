Palestinian Personalities Reject Exploitation of Palestinian Cause for Political Purposes to Serve Specific Agendas

MOROCCO, March 14 - Palestinian personalities have expressed their rejection of the exploitation by some parties of the just and legitimate Palestinian cause for political purposes that serve specific agendas.

In this regard, Atallah Hanna, Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Sebastia, deplored the fact that some parties are still trying to exploit the Palestinian cause for political purposes that serve their agenda in exchange for Morocco's efforts to support the Palestinian cause.

He stressed that the Kingdom’s efforts, led by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, to back the Palestinian cause are sincere and real.

Atallah Hanna recalled the great efforts made by the Kingdom to defend the city of Al-Quds and its holy places and also to preserve its Arab-Palestinian identity.

He expressed, in this regard, his thanks and gratitude to His Majesty the King, the defender of Al-Quds and the Palestinian cause, while praising the efforts on the ground carried out by the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Al-Sharif Agency, under the personal supervision of His Majesty the King, in support of the resistance of the Maqdessis, because, he said, "Al-Quds for us is not only the holy places, but also the people."

He further stressed that the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency, which supports the Holy City’s population, is making enormous efforts in the city to support the resistance of its people to ensure its stabilization, preserve its ties with the Holy City and ensure the continuity of its existence, as well as the defense of its holy places.

For his part, the President of the Association of Palestinian-Moroccan Friendship Ziyad Al-Jabari expressed his condemnation of the exploitation of the Palestinian cause for political purposes.

Jabari added, in a statement to MAP, that the political exploitation of the Palestinian cause for decades has harmed this just and legitimate cause.

He highlighted Morocco’s consistent and supportive positions to the Palestinian cause, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, explaining that the chairmanship by His Majesty the King of the Al-Quds Committee is the best proof of these firm and just positions towards the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state with East Al-Quds as its capital.

He expressed in this context his thanks to the Kingdom of Morocco, King, government and people, for their efforts to defend Al-Quds, in particular, and the Palestinian cause in general, and to back the resistance of the Palestinian people on their land.

For his part, Ibrahim Maluki, professor at Al-Khalil University in Palestine, said that "the political parties and organizations that spread lies and allegations that have nothing to do with the reality regarding Morocco's relationship with the Palestinian cause, should remember that the position of the Kingdom of Morocco, King, government and people, remains constant and in support of the Palestinian cause," and that Morocco considers the Palestinian cause as a central issue.

The Palestinian academic noted that Morocco still considers the Palestinian issue as part of the national issues and places it on the level of the first cause of the Kingdom, namely the Moroccan Sahara issue.

MAP: 14 March 2023