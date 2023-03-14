Manchin Announces $293K for 16 West Virginia Housing Organizations

March 14, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $293,903 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for sixteen West Virginia housing organizations. The funding will specifically support connecting West Virginians living in multifamily housing who are elderly or living with disabilities with critical community-based services.

“Every West Virginian deserves a roof over their head and a warm, safe place to sleep at night,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased HUD is investing more than $293K in sixteen housing organizations across our great state, which will bolster important community-based services for West Virginians who are elderly or living with disabilities. These services are critical for ensuring financial and physical security for residents, as well as promoting social connections and maintaining independence. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the investments and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support a secure living environment for every West Virginian across the Mountain State."

Individual awards listed below:





HUD’s Service Coordinator in Multifamily Housing and Congregate Housing Services Program provides funding to housing organizations to help connect elderly individuals and people with disabilities with community-based supportive services. The supportive services help ensure financial security, physical security, social opportunities and continued independence for the recipients.