NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. Launches PCSections.com, an Online Store for PC Gamers

/EIN News/ -- FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (“NextGen” or the “Company”) is thrilled to announce the official launch of PCSections.com, a new online store that offers a wide range of premium electronics and PC gaming products to customers in Canada.



PCSections.com caters to PC gamers and other tech enthusiasts looking for the newest high-performance technology. The website features a wide range of electronics and accessories, including top-of-the-line PC gaming components, laptops, computer peripherals, and other specialized hardware.

"We are excited to launch PCSections.com, which represents a significant milestone for NextGen and a new chapter in our journey building digital platforms. Our goal is to provide our customers with premium tech products at competitive prices," said Joel Freudman, President & CEO of NextGen. "Our team has worked hard to ensure that PCSections.com offers a diverse range of top-notch products, a user-friendly website, and efficient customer support so that customers have an excellent shopping experience."

"We know that gamers and high-end computing users demand the very best technology to outperform, which is why we have hand-picked each product that we offer on PCSections.com," added Heran (Kevin) Zhou, Director of Platforms and Marketing for NextGen.

For more information on PCSections.com and its products, please visit our website at www.pcsections.com.

About NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.

NextGen is on a mission to build long-term shareholder value by developing and acquiring a variety of revenue-generating micro-technology platforms. NextGen is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. ("Resurgent"), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization companies listing on Canadian stock exchanges. For more information on Resurgent and its portfolio companies, please visit Resurgent's website at https://www.resurgentcapital.ca/ or follow Resurgent on LinkedIn at https://ca.linkedin.com/company/resurgent-capital-corp.

