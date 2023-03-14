Distribution Automation Market Remains Influenced by Ascending Demand for Electricity and Grid Infrastructure, Says Fairfield Market Research

/EIN News/ -- London, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global population figures continue to grow, so does the demand for modern technological innovations. Essential commodities such as electricity are the need of the hour if further global progression is to be made. Be it, to power the industries that keep the pulse of our contemporary world beating, or the need for various unpenetrated regions to stay connected with the rest of the world. Electricity has rapidly become a crucial aspect of life today. Rapid development of smart grid infrastructure worldwide is leading to a more efficient use of available resources, in turn, lowering overall costs and wastage. This is likely to push the prospects up for distribution automation market. Due to emerging concerns about the environment, greater focus is now being placed on the use of sustainable practices and technologies.

According to findings in a new study of Fairfield Market Research, two prominent factors that are expected to continue fostering growth opportunities for the many players engaged in the global distribution automation market include growing levels of urbanization, and industrialization. “This has led to greater connectivity through trade between nations, as well as an increasing number of innovations being implemented to improve operational outcomes, both domestically and internationally,” states the analyst at Fairfield.

Insights into Segmental Analysis

The distribution automation market has been segmented as follows – By Component, Communication Technology, Utility, and Region. Based on the ‘Component’ market segmentation, the ‘Field Devices’ sub-segment is expected to account for the majority share of this market owing to increasing deployment of these devices in these systems. With respect to the ‘Utility’ segmentation of this market, the ‘Public Utility Sector’ sub-segment is projected to account for the majority share of this market in the coming years. This can be attributed to the growing number of publicly owned electric utilities worldwide. In terms of ‘Communication Technology’ market segmentation, the ‘Wireless’ sub-segment is expected to index the majority share owing to the better allocation of funds for the adoption of distribution automation technologies over the forecast period.

Insights into Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to account for the majority share of the global distribution automation market. There are several factors that can be attributed to this, namely, the steady increase in regional populations, a higher level of urbanization, and industrialization among developing economies, increasing investments toward the development of smart grids, as well as favourable governmental policies concerning power project advancements in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea. This region’s rise to prominence is expected to be reflected a spike in market growth here in the coming years.

Key Players in the Distribution Automation Market

Apart from GE (US), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Itron (US), and Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), this report will also cover other prominent players in the distribution automation market, particularly detailing their respective key strategic developments that lend a competitive edge. Some of these other major profiled companies include Hubbell (US), CE Power Engineered Services (US), S&C Electric Company (US), Eaton (Ireland), Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (US), G&W Electric (US), Xylem (US), Beckwith Electric (US), Toshiba (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Minsait ACS (US), Ingeteam (US), Kalkitech (India), and Trilliant Holdings (US).

