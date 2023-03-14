Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals Names Eric Mueller Phoenix Market Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals announced Eric Mueller as its new Phoenix market CEO. Mueller brings 15 years of healthcare operational leadership to his work with Reunion. He most recently served as the CEO for an inpatient rehabilitation hospital in the Midwest operated by Nobis Rehabilitation Partners.



Mueller holds a master’s degree in healthcare administration from the University of South Carolina.

Over the course of his career, he has served in leadership roles in operations, marketing, and development. As the Phoenix Metro market CEO, he strives to make Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital a provider and employer of choice in the greater Phoenix area. Mueller will lead the Phoenix and Peoria teams to drive positive performance results across clinical, financial, and overall operating capacities. Mueller will also lead the hospital teams to provide exceptional care and positive patient experiences that are the hallmark of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals.

About Reunion Rehab Hospital

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital offers patients in the greater Phoenix market access to two convenient locations (Reunion Phoenix and Reunion Peoria). Our hospitals are designed to provide comprehensive, high-quality post-acute medical rehabilitation therapies to a wide variety of patients. At these state-of-the-art inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, our clinical teams embrace new tools and processes to give patients with functional, occupational, or cognitive disorders positive outcomes and an opportunity to return to their active lives. For more information, please visit https://reunionrehabhospital.com/

