CI Squared Adds Former SAP Executive Stephen Shander to its Board of Advisors

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CI Squared, LLC, a communications training and behavioral change firm focused on improving productivity and business performance, today announced the addition of Stephen Shander to its Board of Advisors. Shander has spent 30+ years leading sales and customer success organizations in the enterprise software industry. He brings an informed and objective customer perspective on the challenges and opportunities customer-facing teams face and how they can provide more value to prospects and clients to drive better business outcomes and increase customer retention and revenue.



CI Squared offers a training framework which combines a patented Dynamic Relationship Model and business storytelling to help customer-facing teams deliver better outcomes by transforming the way they engage with their customers. Their programs help internal, Sales, Services and Customer Success teams continuously improve their ability to understand customers, articulate their company’s value, and forge stronger business relationships. They act as a catalyst to help organizations align more effectively with customers and inspire them to take action to drive better business outcomes.

“As a former client, I have seen firsthand the impact CI Squared’s engagement model has for customer-facing teams,” said Shander. “The ability to ask the right questions, truly understand customers’ needs, and connect with them more effectively through business storytelling produces better outcomes for those teams as well as their customers. My goal as a board advisor is to bring that customer perspective to the company’s positioning, messaging and implementation efforts, and help identify new opportunities in the market.”

Most recently Shander served as Chief Customer Officer, North America for SAP where he was responsible for overall customer satisfaction and advocating on behalf of SAP customers. His role included helping customers maximize value from their SAP investments and leveraging SAP's latest innovations. Prior to that, he held several senior management positions at SAP including Senior Vice President and GM Line of Business, Senior Vice President and GM Northeast Enterprise Division, Senior Vice President Premier Customer Network, and VP Sales Manufacturing. Before joining SAP, Steve served in senior leadership and sales roles at Peoplesoft, Hyperion Solutions, and MSA.

“Steve brings a really valuable perspective on what is required for effective internal, sales and services engagements in complex business relationships like enterprise software,” said John Geraci, founder and CEO of CI Squared. “He has experienced the benefits of our solution firsthand and his insights will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach to more customer-facing teams.”

CI Squared helps customer-facing teams transform the way they engage with their customers. The company combines its patented Dynamic Relationship Model and business storytelling to help Sales, Service and Support teams continuously improve their ability to understand customers, articulate their company’s value, and forge stronger business relationships. CI Squared’s solutions act as a catalyst to help organizations align more effectively with their customers to improve sales effectiveness, increase win rates, develop stronger relationships, deliver faster time to ROI for customers, improve upsell, cross-sell and renewal rates, and increase customer lifetime value. The model can be applied in any customer situation and its value lasts long after a team works with CI Squared. For more information, visit https://cisquared.net/.

