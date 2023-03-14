Chaga Mushroom Market to Garner $1.4 Billion by 2031 : Allied Market Research

The global chaga mushroom market is experiencing growth due to its increasing use in various industries such as food & beverages, cosmetic & beauty care, pharmaceuticals, and nutritional supplements, attributed to its therapeutic and medicinal properties. The powder segment has the highest market share as of 2021. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the fastest growth rate in the chaga mushroom market by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global chaga mushroom market was estimated at $712.6 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $1.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $712.6 Million Market Size in 2031 $1.4 Billion CAGR 7.2% No. of Pages in Report 245 Segments Covered Nature, Form, End Use, and Region Drivers Increasing use of chaga mushroom in food & beverages and cosmetic & beauty care products Surge in demand from the pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement industries due to its therapeutic and medicinal properties

Opportunities Rise in consumer acceptance of plant-based personal care & cosmetic products Restraints Lack of ideal climate conditions



The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a positive change in the dietary habits of many Europeans, with a shift towards healthier and less meat-centric foods. Among fruits and vegetables, mushrooms stand out for their unique vitamin B content, and consequently, the chaga mushroom market in Europe has seen a surge in demand during the pandemic.

However, the pandemic has also caused disruptions in the global supply chains and availability of mushrooms. The chaga mushroom, in particular, has been in short supply due to travel restrictions and labor shortages on farms, leading to losses for farm owners and a negative impact on the agricultural industry and economy.

Despite these challenges, there has been a steady increase in demand for chaga mushrooms as the global situation gradually improves.

By nature, the conventional segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global chaga mushroom market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 7.4% throughout the forecast period. Also, the organic segment is analyzed in the report.

By form, the powder segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global chaga mushroom market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The liquid segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 7.7% throughout the forecast period.

By end use, the food and beverage industry segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than two-fifths of the global chaga mushroom market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the cosmetics and personal care segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the report take in pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements.

By region, Europe held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global chaga mushroom market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.2% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied through the report include North America, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global chaga mushroom market report include Xi'an Yuensun Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Fungi Perfecti LLC, Om Mushroom Superfood, Oregon Mushrooms Co., NutraCapLabs, L.L.C., Brainfood Mushroom Company, Aloha Medicinals, Xiamen Boten Biological Technology Co., Ltd, Sayan Health, Inc., Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd., Annanda Chaga Mushrooms, White Mountain Mushrooms, LLC., Baikal Herbs Ltd., Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd, Touchwood Mushrooms, and Hangzhou Muhua Bio-Tech Co., Ltd. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

