Tour Activity Operator Amphitrite Digital Announces 44.9% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth At Annual Shareholders Meeting
Amphitrite Digital projects revenues in excess of $23 million in 2023
We also announced to our shareholders we have recently submitted our application to the NASDAQ Capital Market and have reserved the trading symbol “AMDI” for our anticipated IPO this spring.”ST THOMAS, US VIRGIN ISLANDS, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a foundation rooted in digital technology and innovation, Amphitrite Digital hosts 90,000 guests each year at its attractions. At its first annual shareholders meeting, held on February 23, Shareholders who attended the meeting, both in-person and virtually, were told that Amphitrite Digital projects to host 200,000 guests by 2024 with revenue in excess of $40 million.
Amphitrite Digital President Hope Stawski said, “We were pleased to achieve a critical milestone of hosting our first annual shareholders meeting in February in the U.S. Virgin Islands. We believe announcing our 49.9% year-over-year revenue growth positions us well to achieve our 2023 objectives and for our previously announced initial public offering. At the meeting, we also announced to our shareholders we have recently submitted our application to the NASDAQ Capital Market and have reserved the trading symbol “AMDI” for our anticipated public offering this spring.”
Among the highlights of Amphitrite Digital’s 2022 performance were a year-to-year increase in revenue of more than 48 percent by Tall Ship Windy, which operates out of Chicago, and a year-to-year increase of more than 44 percent by Seas the Day Charters USVI, which operates out of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Paradise Adventures Catamarans and Watersports, which operates out of Panama City Beach, Florida, saw a more than 10 percent year-to-year increase in revenue; the company was acquired by Amphitrite Digital in early 2023.
Amphitrite Digital’s unique competitive advantage is that the company’s operations are built on a digital foundation. Amphitrite Digital brings the best-of-class digital technology to tour operations, including advertising and marketing, guest service, repair and maintenance, and overall operations resulting in efficiencies not typically seen in the tour activity industry.
Prior to Amphitrite Digital’s strategies, the digital technology revolution had not reached the in-destination tour activity operator industry. Fragmentation and owner/operator lack of technical knowledge has resulted in the industry not benefiting from the use of digital technology in revenue generation, guest service and overall operations. These two problems have created a focused, strategic opportunity for Amphitrite Digital. Having established a digital foundation powering its sales and operations, Amphitrite Digital is well positioned for both organic growth and an acquisition roll-up strategy.
Amphitrite Digital’s strength is the guest experience. Its digital foundation is designed to not only provide revenue and operating efficiencies, but also a phenomenal guest experience. This has been validated by Amphitrite Digital companies consistent 5-star ratings on Tripadvisor, being selected for Tripadvisor’s Travelers Choice Award year after year, Seas the Day Charters USVI being voted as the Best Day Charter and Best Boat Rental operation by the VI Daily News and its companies garnering more than 10,000 top reviews on social media.
Amphitrite Digital companies and their dedicated employees and partners provide guests the opportunity to enjoy ‘A Day, a Week and a Lifetime’ of experiences.
For more information about Amphitrite Digital and its tours and activities, visit www.AmphitriteDigital.com.
About Amphitrite Digital
With a foundation rooted in digital technology and innovation, the company uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean. With several operating entities including Seas the Day Charters USVI and Magens Hideaway in the Caribbean, Tall Ship Windy in Chicago and Paradise Adventures Catamarans and Watersports in Panama City Beach, Florida; Amphitrite Digital is one of the largest maritime tour activity operators in the markets they serve. Amphitrite Digital companies are consistently ranked as leading tour activity operators.
