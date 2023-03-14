Republic Investment Group LLC. Signs Over 12K SQ FT New Lease at Plano Tower
Boxer Property is excited to announce the multi-year lease with Republic Investment Group, for 12,972 square feet at Plano TowerDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boxer Property is excited to announce the multi-year lease with Republic Investment Group, for 12,972 square feet at Plano Tower negotiated by Boxer Leasing Representative, Jessica Early.
Republic Investment Group is regarding as a leading real estate investment firms that focuses on the property investment market. The company offers unique and thoroughly documented residential investment properties to help their clients build wealth over time, perform wealth management, and help people reach their investment goals, whether to save for retirement, earn passive income, backup, or lend.
John Mathew, CEO at Republic Investment Group shared: “We are delighted to start working with Boxer property, because of their excellent reputation in the industry and their seamless leasing process. Working with Boxer has been great. With the move to Plano Tower, our company is prepared to take advantage of the numerous benefits that come with operating from this prime location.”
Plano Tower, located at 101 East Park Boulevard, in the heart of prestigious Plano, is a Class A building, with affordable office spaces and access to an on-site restaurant, this property has access to the north of Dallas via the Central Expressway (US Hwy. 75) and the George Bush Turnpike. The recently upgraded lobby and conference facility, provide a modern professional office environment, ideal for tenants to focus on their business goals.
Some of the additional amenities include internet-ready offices, on-site deli, ample surface parking, on-site management, huddle, and conference rooms, card-key access, and 24-hour security.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 30 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
