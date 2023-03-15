Ten31 Farms Launches Online Tech-driven Marketplace to Simplify 1031 Exchanges for Agricultural Real Estate Sellers.
As a financial service professional, I am excited to announce the launch of Ten31 Farms, a game- changing platform revolutionizing the 1031 exchange process for agricultural real estate sellers.”UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accredited Investors in the farming and agriculture sector now have a new online option for accessing Section 1031 exchange investment opportunities. Ten31 Farms aims to revolutionize the 1031 exchange process for agricultural real estate sellers through technology. "As a financial service professional, I am excited to announce the launch of Ten31 Farms, a game- changing platform revolutionizing the 1031 exchange process for agricultural real estate sellers." Commented President William (Bill) Vellon. The prospect of selling a farm with no mortgage and a significant gain raises the issue of the desire to avoid paying taxes. The challenge lies in the 45-day identification period to find a replacement property in a competitive market. Ten31 Farms streamlines the process by providing a variety of qualified opportunities available through its technology-driven online marketplace.
— William Vellon
According to Section 1031 of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code, an investor may sell a property, reinvest the proceeds into a new asset, and defer all capital gain taxes. One of the main issues, however, is time constraints. Failing to identify a replacement property within 45 days can result in substantial tax consequences, ranging typically from 20-40% of an investor's total profits, depending on the property's ownership duration and geographic location.
Ten31 Farms, an online real estate marketplace, intends to simplify 1031 exchanges by offering various qualified opportunities and reducing the complexities involved, such as completing due diligence, providing optionality, and advisory services to ensure all clients stay within the 180- day time frame. One of the options offered by the platform are commercial real estate properties structured as securities in a Delaware Statutory Trust.
Investors can buy into a trust that acquires real estate via DST properties. Instead of owning the property directly, the trust holds the title and secures the mortgage, while investors have a beneficial interest. These institutional-grade commercial properties, valued between $5 million to $50 million or higher, are typically sponsored by nationwide real estate developers.
The setup of a DST property may be ideal for those seeking a low-maintenance, passive investment. It may also be well-suited for retirees or older investors who don't want the responsibilities that come with direct property ownership.
"Our cutting-edge platform allows for the democratization of 1031 investments. Traditionally, when a building or small commercial center was sold, investors would opt for another investment property in the same area, leading to geographic concentration and most importantly the requirement of being a landlord. With our technology-powered platform, we are breaking down the barriers of entry for 1031 exchanges. Investments as small as $50,000, with increments as low as $1,000, can now participate in high-value assets valued at $50m to
$100m. This opens up new opportunities for both small investors seeking diversification and larger investors looking to exchange large blocks of capital," stated Vellon.
About Ten31 Farms
Ten31 Farms is a regional Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The firms' online platform provides access to offerings via a marketplace of DSTs from sponsor companies specializing in various real estate asset classes. In addition to providing resources for available DST offerings, Ten31 Farms offers advisory services for clients currently exploring a 1031 exchange.
An investment in a DST, and other private placement offerings involve a high degree of risk. You should purchase only if you can afford a loss of some or all of your investment. You should carefully consider the information set forth in “Risks” above and the corresponding section in the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) of the particular offering that you are examining. This type of investment is not suitable for all investors.
DST investments are subject to subject to the various requirements and restrictions of Section 1031 of the United States Internal Revenue Code. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033, and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes; therefore, you should consult your tax and legal professional for details regarding your situation.
There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks and development risks.
Please also note that this opportunity is being presented to you based on your representation to us that you are an accredited investor. The Security and Exchange Commission defines an accredited investor as an individual with either $1 million in net worth (excluding the equity in your principal residence) or net income for the last two years of $200,000 or greater ($300,000 if spouse has income) with a reasonable expectation of such earnings in the current year. If you do not meet this definition of an accredited investor, please notify us immediately and disregard all marketing materials associated with this websites’ contents.
Securities offered through Cabot Lodge Securities, LLC [CLS] Member FINRA / SIPC 200 Vesey Street, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10281 (212) 388-6200
Ten31 Farms is not controlled by or a subsidiary of CLS or CLWM.
Ten31 Farms does not provide tax advice or legal advice. Any discussion of taxes herein is for informational purposes. You should consult with an attorney or accountant concerning any tax and/or legal advice.
For more information, visit https://www.ten31farms.com
Bill Vellon
Ten31 Farms
+1 866-525-3341
info@ten31farms.com