American IRA Discusses How a Self-Directed IRA Benefits Investors

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many people who have heard of the Self-Directed IRA may already know that it’s a way to invest in retirement assets that go beyond the usual stock funds offered at traditional brokerages and employer-sponsored plans. But a recent post at American IRA highlighted how a Self-Directed IRA might benefit investors in other ways, exploring some of the details of Self-Directed IRAs that make them so appealing to investors who follow the beat of their own drummer. To that end, American IRA used its blog to examine some of the key benefits to using a Self-Directed IRA.In the first benefit, American IRA explained that diversification within a Self-Directed IRA means that tax protections with an IRA are possible even beyond the usual stock fund investments many investors choose with traditional brokerages. For example, an investor can use a Self-Directed IRA to put money into real estate, or into precious metals. In fact, the IRS only specifically prohibits some kinds of assets, such as life insurance or collectibles, which shows just how flexible these accounts can be as long as investors follow the rules.In the second benefit, American IRA explored the topics of freedom and flexibility. These are greatly enhanced with self-direction, because Self-Directing an IRA means that an investor can be free to choose from retirement investments that can include the aforementioned assets, like real estate and precious metals. This doesn’t give investors free rein to handle any type of investment in an IRA, but it greatly expands the possibilities. American IRA even highlighted the possibility of using checkbook control in an IRA via a Single Member LLC held within the account.Finally, American IRA explored that concept of control and explained how it might work in an IRA. The third benefit, more control, is appealing to investors who want more say over a retirement account—not simply choosing from a list of available mutual funds.For more information , visit the post by clicking to www.AmericanIRA.com . Interested parties may also reach out to the Self-Directed IRA administration firm American IRA by dialing 866-7500-IRA."About:American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, Founder in Asheville, NC.The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $600 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties, or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC."