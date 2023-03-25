American IRA Discusses Lesser-Known Information About the Self-Directed Solo 401(k) Plan

American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA Administration Firm, recently explained lesser-known facts about how Solo 401(k) plans work.
CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 401(k) plan is one of the most ubiquitous terms in all of retirement investing. Yet as a recent post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, noted, it can also have a different impact for investors who aren’t working through an employer-sponsored plan. There is a plan called the Solo 401(k) plan that, when self-directed, affords investors a wide range of potential options for retirement investing. American IRA’s most recently blog highlighted some of the lesser-known aspects of this plan as an introduction for investors who might not be familiar with this style of investing.
In the opening section to the post, American IRA noted how the Self-Directed Solo 401(k) plan is a one-participant plan. “It functions much like the 401(k) plans you might have heard about in employment scenarios,” wrote the post. “But if you run your own company or work as an independent contractor, you might be eligible for a one-participant plan that comes with as many benefits.”
This means investors can have all sorts of new flexibility and responsibility when investing in a Self-Directed Solo 401(k)—and that’s the appeal, for many investors. Rather than selecting from a small range of retirement fund options, self-directing can include the full gamut of available retirement asset classes, from real estate to private company stock. Precious metals and tax liens are a few other examples of potential investments for Self-Directed IRA investors.
American IRA then dove into what self-direction means as a concept—how it works with a custodian serving as the administrator on the account. The custodian offers administration services such as carrying out buy and sell orders on behalf of the investor. The investor then retains full control while also having a Self-Directed IRA administration team in their corner, ensuring the account is properly administered.
There is more information available in the post about lesser-known facts in Solo 401(k) plans that highlight how unique these plans can be for investors.
For more information, visit the post by clicking to www.AmericanIRA.com. Interested parties may also reach out to the Self-Directed IRA administration firm American IRA by dialing 866-7500-IRA.
"About:
American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, Founder in Asheville, NC.
The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $600 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.
As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties, or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC."
