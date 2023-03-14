Professional Audio Equipment Market Expected to Reach $32.2 Billion By 2031: Says Allied Market Research

The global professional audio equipment market is experiencing growth due to several factors, including an increasing trend towards spending more money on global festivals and music concerts, a growing demand for high-quality audio tracks in HD and Ultra HD formats, and a rise in the use of audio equipment in automobiles. Among the different types of professional audio equipment, the wireless segment had the highest share of the market in 2021. Looking at regions, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see the fastest growth in the market, with a high CAGR projected by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global professional audio equipment market was estimated at $17.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $32.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $17.5 billion Market Size in 2031 $32.2 billion CAGR 6.3% No. of Pages in Report 346 Segments Covered Product, Type, End User, and Region Drivers Increased expenditures on global festivals and music concerts Surge in demand for HD and Ultra HD sound quality audio tracks Increased use of audio equipment in automobiles Opportunities Increased investment in the creation of voice-enabled smart interactive gadgets Restraints Expensive, top-tier professional audio equipment

COVID-19 Scenario:

The pandemic led to a surge in the demand for professional audio equipment, including speakers, headphones, and microphones, due to the growing need for virtual meetings, remote work, and online events.

As a result, the sales of high-quality audio devices for professionals experienced a significant increase as more people chose to work from home.





The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global professional audio equipment market based on product, type, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

By product, the DAW systems segment contributed to nearly one-fifth of the global professional audio equipment market share in 2021. On the other hand, the microphones segment is projected to dominate the market in terms of revenue by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 11.69% throughout the forecast period. The mixers, interfaces, network switches, processors, power amplifiers, speakers, PA systems, and headphones segments are also discussed in the report.

By type, the wireless segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than two-thirds of the global professional audio equipment market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.41% throughout the forecast period. Also, the wired segment is studied in the report.

By end user, the sound technicians segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating around one-fifth of the global professional audio equipment market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 8.43% during the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the report take in commercial, automotive, home entertainment, corporate event production and others.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global professional audio equipment market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.86% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied through the report include North America, Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global professional audio equipment market report include Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Roland Corporation, Yamaha Corporation, Shure Incorporated, Sony Electronics Inc., Bose Corporation, PreSonus Audio Electronics, Behringer, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, and Alpine Electronics. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.





Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the pro audio equipment market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the professional audio equipment market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing professional audio equipment market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the pro audio equipment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Pro audio equipment Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global professional audio equipment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Professional Audio Equipment Market Key Segments:



By Product:



Mixers

Interfaces

Network Switches

Processors

Power Amplifiers

Speakers

PA Systems

DAW Systems

Headphones

Microphones

By Type:

Wired

Wireless

By End User:

Commercial

Automotive

Home Entertainment

Sound Technicians

Corporate Event Production

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)



