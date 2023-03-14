Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 383,884 in the last 365 days.

LeMaitre to Go Direct in Thailand

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to buy out its Thai distributor, Prompt Serve, for $688,000. In 2022 Prompt Serve purchased $950,000 of LeMaitre devices which it then sold to Thai hospitals for approximately $1.5mm. LeMaitre expects to establish a Bangkok office/warehouse and to begin selling directly to Thai hospitals in H2 2023. This will be LeMaitre’s 29th direct-to-hospital country and follows LeMaitre’s Korean distributor buyout in 2022. Korea and Thailand were previously LeMaitre’s two largest international distributors.

Jacob Petersen, VP of Asia-Pacific, said “We are thrilled to continue our APAC expansion. Thailand will be LeMaitre’s 8th direct country in APAC, and we now expect to be greater than 90% direct in APAC.”

Business Outlook

Guidance on how this transaction may affect LeMaitre’s 2023 revenue, operating income and EPS expectations will be provided at the Company’s Q1 2023 earnings call.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company. For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.lemaitre.com.

Contact:

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

Sandra Millar

+1-781-425-1686

smillar@lemaitre.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

LeMaitre to Go Direct in Thailand

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more