Three Yellow Corporation Leaders Honored Among Women In Trucking’s “Top Women to Watch”

Thirty-three Yellow professionals have been included on the exclusive, annual list since 2019.

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) is proud to announce that three of its freight professionals have been named among the Women In Trucking Association’s 85 “Top Women to Watch in Transportation” for 2023.

Women In Trucking (WIT) selected these individuals based on their significant career accomplishments over the past 12 to 18 months, as well as their efforts to promote gender diversity in the transportation industry. The women will be featured in an upcoming edition of WIT’s Redefining the Road magazine.

This is the fifth time that WIT has included Yellow employees on its Top Women to Watch list. Since 2019, 33 professionals at Yellow have received the recognition.

“It’s always a great honor to see our people recognized for their success and impact on the trucking industry,” said Darren Hawkins, Yellow’s CEO. “Each of these women are true champions of diversity and inclusion across different parts of our company. Their accomplishments show the opportunities and career paths that are available to more and more women in trucking.”

The three Yellow employees on WIT’s list are:

  • Esther Parsons, professional driver
  • Kelly Parish, director of application support and IT service management
  • Ivelise Rodriguez, director of corporate accounts, business development

The mission of WIT is to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their achievements and minimize the career obstacles that they face. The 85 women selected by WIT for the 2023 list exemplify WIT’s values and represent a broad range of companies, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, equipment manufacturers, retailer truck dealers, professional services providers and more.

Yellow continues its longtime commitment to attracting, developing and retaining women in the transportation industry. Through its Women’s Leadership Development Program, the company engages women across the organization by building an inclusive network of support and providing the development tools and training needed for career longevity and advancement. The Women’s Inclusion Network, an employee resource group at Yellow, helps to foster relationships, enhance the employee experience, support women behind the wheel and develop a strong pool of future leaders.

To learn more about the three Yellow freight professionals named among 2023’s Top Women to Watch, click here.

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow operates one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America, providing customers with regional, national, and international shipping services throughout. Backed by a team of nearly 30,000 transportation professionals, Yellow’s flexible supply chain solutions and best-in-class expertise ensure the safe, timely delivery of industrial, commercial, and retail goods for customers of all sizes. Yellow’s principal office is in Nashville, Tenn., and is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company Yellow Logistics.

To learn more about Yellow and our services, visit myyellow.com.


 

 

Media Contacts:		  

 

Mike Kelley
  913-696-6121
  mike.kelley@myyellow.com
   
  Heather Nauert
  heather.nauert@myyellow.com
   
Investor Contact: Tony Carreño
  913-696-6108
  investor@myyellow.com

Primary Logo

