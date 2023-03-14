Automotive Cybersecurity Market to be Worth $13.9 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security), Deployment Mode, Application (ADAS & Safety, Telematics, and Infotainment), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security), Deployment Mode, Application (ADAS & Safety, Telematics, and Infotainment), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030,’ the automotive cybersecurity market is projected to reach $13.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2023–2030.

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5480

Automotive cybersecurity solutions & services protect automotive electronic systems, communication networks, control algorithms, software, users, and underlying data from malicious attacks, damage, unauthorized access, or manipulation. Automotive cybersecurity is gaining traction due to the rapidly growing connectivity of vehicles and rising concerns regarding vehicle safety. In addition, the benefits offered by automotive cybersecurity, such as reliability, comprehensive vulnerability coverage, efficiency, and security of real-time applications, drive the market's growth.

The growing adoption of telematics and cellular network in the automotive sector, rising incidents of cyberattacks and data breaches, the growing number of connected cars, and increasing government mandates for vehicle data protection are key factors driving the growth of the automotive cybersecurity market. However, the high costs of automotive cybersecurity solutions restrain the market’s growth.

Furthermore, the growing cloud-based applications in the automotive industry and the emergence of electric vehicle wireless battery management systems are expected to offer significant opportunities for the market’s growth. However, misconceptions and lack of knowledge about automotive cybersecurity solutions and the growing complexity in vehicle electronic systems are major challenges for the players operating in this market.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5480

The automotive cybersecurity market is segmented based on offering (hardware, software, services), security type (application security, endpoint security, network security), deployment mode (in-vehicle, external cloud services), application (ADAS & safety, body control & comfort, infotainment, telematics, powertrain systems, communication systems, and other applications). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on offering, in 2023, software segment is expected to account for the largest share of the automotive cybersecurity market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing focus on software-centric security capabilities, the rising vulnerabilities on IoT devices, and the growing number of connected cars. In addition, the growing demand for advanced security solutions and the rising need to protect data and connected devices from cyberattacks, further augment the growth of this segment.

Based on security type, in 2023, the network security segment is expected to account for the largest share of the automotive cybersecurity market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for filtering and monitoring network traffic, the growing sophistication of cybercrimes, and the rising need to ensure network security via restricted device management in-vehicle terminals. The network security segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on deployment mode, the automotive cybersecurity market is segmented into in-vehicle and external cloud services. In 2023, the in-vehicle segment is expected to account for the largest share of the automotive cybersecurity market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising concerns about vehicle safety, increased installation of cutting-edge safety devices in automobiles, and the rising use of endpoint applications, such as radio, mobile, and smart antenna, in automobiles. However, the external cloud services segment is slated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the rise in data breaches and security concerns and the growing number of cloud-connected devices and vehicles.

Quick Buy – Automotive Cybersecurity Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/14912748

Based on application, in 2023, the communication systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the automotive cybersecurity market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rise in data breaches and security concerns, the emergence of electric vehicle wireless battery management systems, and growing cloud-based applications in the automotive industry. The communication systems segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the automotive cybersecurity market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the automotive cybersecurity market. Asia-Pacific’s major market share is attributed to the presence of leading automotive cybersecurity providers and their increasing focus on developing advanced security solutions and increasing cybersecurity guidelines for vehicles in the region.

Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is attributed to infrastructural growth in APAC, particularly in China, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, and Japan, the rapid economic growth in developing countries in the region, increasing penetration of connected cars, and increasing demand for infotainment and navigation services.

Some of the key players operating in the automotive cybersecurity market are Thales Group (France), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), UL LLC (U.S.), HARMAN International (U.S.), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Garrett Motion Inc. (Switzerland), Argus Cyber Security Ltd (Israel), Vector Informatik GmbH (Germany), Karamba Security Ltd. (Israel), Synopsys, Inc. (U.S.), DENSO Corporation (Japan), Guardknox Cyber-Technologies Ltd. (Israel), and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/automotive-cybersecurity-market-5480

Scope of the Report:

Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Offering

Software

Hardware

Services

Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Security Type

Network Security

Application Security

Endpoint Security

Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Deployment Mode

In-vehicle

External Cloud Services

Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Application

ADAS & safety

Body Control & Comfort

Infotainment

Telematics

Powertrain Systems

Communication Systems

Other Applications

Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5480

Related Reports:

Industrial Cybersecurity Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Security Type (Endpoint Security, Network Security), End User (Industrial Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics)— Global Forecasts to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/industrial-cybersecurity-market-5316

IoT Security Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Type (Network Security, Cloud Security), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application (Smart Manufacturing, Smart Retail), End-use Industry (Manufacturing, Retail, and Others) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/iot-security-market-5254

Cybersecurity Market by Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security), Solution (Unified Threat Management, Antimalware, Firewall, Disaster Recovery, Web Filtering, DDS Management, Encryption) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/cybersecurity-market-5069

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/711/automotive-cybersecurity-market-2030

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research