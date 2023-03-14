Chemical Market Analytics and Rystad Energy Announce Data and Research Partnership

New partnership will deliver best-in-class intelligence for the chemicals and energy markets

As demand for petrochemicals and plastics increases, chemical producers and consumers need to better understand the short-term impact and long-term implications of decarbonization. Under the new partnership, Chemical Market Analytics and Rystad Energy will share data, forecasts and expertise to advance research and analysis in this field.

This collaboration between two industry-leading information providers creates a truly integrated view of the chemical and oil markets, offering customers essential insights and actionable intelligence to navigate the path to net zero.

Chemical Market Analytics and Rystad Energy will also co-develop new research products tailored to the needs of the energy and chemicals communities.

“Rystad Energy’s expertise in the downstream oil market and product development, and its mix of domain experts and data scientists, enable them to offer differentiated and integrated analysis of the energy industry,” said Dewey Johnson, Senior Vice President of Chemical Market Analytics. “We are excited to announce this partnership and provide our customers with a true ‘wellhead-to-widget’ view of the market.”

“Chemical Market Analytics’s legacy of unique market coverage and ubiquitous analysis will provide our customers a deeper understanding of the challenges affecting the chemical industry,” said Per Magnus Nysveen, Head of Analysis at Rystad Energy. “We look forward to this union and are excited to partner with them to develop products that meet the needs of our downstream customers.”

About Chemical Market Analytics by OPIS, a Dow Jones Company

Chemical Market Analytics by OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides short-term and long-term market coverage for more than 200 core building block chemicals. For more than 40 years, Chemical Market Analytics has been helping companies of all sizes navigate the chemical markets via price reporting and research offerings within Market Advisory Services (MAS), World Analyses (WA), Circular Plastics Service and the Chemical Advisory Service.

About Dow Jones

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world’s largest news-gathering operations globally. It is home to leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America’s largest newspaper by paid circulation; Barron’s, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Investor’s Business Daily, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, OPIS and Chemical Market Analytics. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

About Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy research and business intelligence company providing data, tools, analytics and consultancy services to the global energy industry. Our products and services cover energy fundamentals and the global and regional upstream, oilfield services and renewable energy industries, tailored to analysts, managers and executives alike.

Rystad Energy’s headquarters are located in Oslo, Norway with offices in London, New York, Houston, Aberdeen, Stavanger, Moscow, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, Bangalore, Tokyo, Sydney, Perth and Dubai.

