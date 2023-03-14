Submit Release
Investors who lost money with NASDAQ: ENVX shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit against Enovix Corporation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX).

Investors who purchased shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) prior to August 2021 and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: ENVX shares have also certain options and contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On January 06, 2023, a lawsuit was filed against Enovix Corporation over alleged violations of securities laws. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants overstated Enovix’s ability to produce batteries at scale, touting the Company’s “meaningful progress” in scaling up its manufacturing facility, and its being positioned to deliver batteries ahead of competitions, despite its continued manufacturing issues.

