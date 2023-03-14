Apparo Announces Mission Possible Economic Opportunity Grant Award Program Expansion to NC Triangle Area

Innovative program offers nonprofits the opportunity to use technology to serve more communities in need

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, NC, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apparo recently announced the Mission Possible Economic Opportunity Award Program as part of its expansion to the Triangle market. The program, which began in Charlotte in 2007, will offer local Triangle-area nonprofits the opportunity to gain innovative technology and process improvement consulting with industry professionals.

The Mission Possible Economic Opportunity Award will be presented to a Triangle-area nonprofit with the strongest proposal for using technology to improve economic mobility. The winning proposal is then made a reality with a $10,000 cash award and a $50,000 pro bono consulting contribution from Accenture, a leading global professional services company.

While there is only one winner, all participants in the program will benefit from:

Up to 15 hours of pro bono strategy support from your personal Accenture consultant

A polished proposal for submission to any other funding sources

Ongoing partnership and support from Apparo

Triangle area nonprofits may register to participate in this program now through May 30, 2023. The official Mission Possible information session will talk place on May 19, but is not required to participate.

“We want to transform communities and improve lives by connecting nonprofits to technology expertise and resources that amplify their impact,” said Kim Lanphear, CEO of Apparo. “The Mission Possible Economic Opportunity Award Program is about dreaming big and envisioning how technology can make those dreams a reality.”

Previous Mission Possible grant award winners include:

“We would never have gotten our project in place efficiently without Accenture and Apparo’s efforts,” said Cathy Purvis, Board Member of A Better World, a previous Charlotte nonprofit award recipient. “We now have a way to measure our program goals, which will help us now and in the future to serve our families and to know that we are meeting their needs while increasing our efficiency.”

For more information, visit apparo.org/mission-possible-triangle

About Apparo

Apparo, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, leverages corporate partnerships and skilled volunteers to delivers technology solutions that multiply nonprofit effectiveness. Considered the go-to provider of technology strategy, implementation, consulting, and support services for nonprofits, to date Apparo has served more than 750 nonprofits, providing them with more nearly $4 million worth of technology solutions each year. Learn more at www.apparo.org.

###

Dena Vang Apparo dvang@cmrignite.com