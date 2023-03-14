Agricultural Variable Rate Technology Market is Expected to Grow $13.7 billion by 2027

Agricultural VRT is a technology-driven component of precision farming, which is used to provide varied crop materials to a given landscape. These materials include fertilizers, crop protection chemicals, and seeds, which help to optimize crop production.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agriculture variable rate is an advanced farming technique that involves using cutting-edge technologies, such as GPS, GIS, remote sensing, and VRT (VRT), to collect crucial field-related data regarding soil moisture, soil nutrient, soil fertility, and crop health. These technologies are used with on-field equipment for guiding and navigating applications in agriculture variable rate. Technology-based hardware components used in agriculture variable rate include displays, handheld sensors, satellite-linked receivers, and guidance devices, which are used to navigate large farming equipment such as tractors and harvesters. The global agricultural variable rate technology market is estimated to be valued at USD 7.4 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.



VRT is made possible through multiple factors such as integration of mapping, sensing, field monitoring and equipment. By varying the rate of seeds per acre, fertilizer input, herbicide application, and water input in accordance with site-specific requirements as against to uniform pre-determined levels of application, a farmer can lower input and application costs and increase yields. The profitability of VRT changes depending on the crop, field, and technology used. Agriculture VRT involves crop monitoring to avoid drought stress, plant pathogens, nutrient stress, over-fertilization, and to maintain the required levels of pesticides for healthy crop production. Monitoring crop health is critical to keep it away from pests and diseases and to maintain the water pressure and levels of nutrients for optimum yield. Hence, using agriculture variable rate technologies, farmers or growers are able to use crop-specific fertilizers, thereby maintaining the health of the crop. The inclination of farmers toward maintaining the health of their crop and increasing productivity is driving the market for agriculture VRT products.

North America accounted for the largest share of the agriculture VRT market. Farmers or growers in North America are increasingly adopting VRT such as steering and guidance systems, sensors. Besides, the growing use of advanced sensing and monitoring devices by farmers is one of the major reasons for the high growth rate of the agriculture VRT market. The presence of a large number of vendors, continuous advancements in technology is contributing to the growth of the agriculture variable rate technology market in North America.

Effective implementation of these technologies aids in crop monitoring and also helps in improving field quality by maintaining fertility, soil property, chemistry, and moisture. In addition, it helps in reducing waste and enhancing land and crop efficiency. Farm efficiency is a measure of the average yields of all the crops on the farm. It is correlated with the optimal use of available resources. Farmers or growers are confronted with several challenges related to farm operations as well as market challenges. Some market challenges include finding buyers for their product, fluctuating prices, uncontrollable weather conditions, and lack of natural resources. Agriculture VRT helps the farmer or grower get real-time information, use resources optimally, and make informed decisions. The VRT tools focus on enhancing the capabilities and knowledge of farmers to make them more productive and help them compete in the market.

Agriculture VRT reduces the requirement for manual labor by automating crucial processes, including real-time farm monitoring and information sharing. Variable rate application focuses on the automated application of materials to a given landscape. The materials applied is based on data that is collected by sensors, maps, and GPS. These materials include like fertilizers, chemicals, and seeds, and they all help optimize one’s crop production. It is gaining popularity among farmers who want to produce high yields with limited resources. Factors such as global warming, increased labor cost, and rising demand for food have necessitated the use of advanced technologies for increasing productivity and achieving high crop yields.

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com