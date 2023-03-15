SA Businesses Outsource Major Marketing Requirements to isilumko Activate
A multi-award-winning integrated marketing agency, isilumko Activate connects brands with customers through marketing methods like brand activations.
We are a multi-award-winning Integrated Marketing Agency where Connection, Engagement and Experience, along with meaningful Insights, bring your brand to life.”JOHANNESBURG , GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Almost all businesses need to promote themselves but managing outreach activities and creating an impact takes a lot of resources which often is not feasible for smaller & medium-sized enterprises. Moreover, developing and executing a promotion strategy in-house may not represent the most cost-effective plan. South African businesses are finding ways to tackle this bottleneck, many turning to outsourcing their marketing headaches and overheads to agencies who excel in providing custom marketing solutions.
For businesses that must hire a promotional agency for a vertical to make longer-lasting impressions and keep the sales funnel populated, the options could be few as many marketing agencies offer contractual agreements that might be overwhelming for businesses still finding their feet or navigating a recent challenge in their market segment. Smaller businesses with limited contacts and management capacities should begin their journey to finding a relevant agency by typing terms like, “promotion agency near me” or “brand activation agency near me,” and then narrow down the search results to identify an effective agency. In South Africa, such local search phrases can lead businesses to prominent marketing agencies like isilumko Activate.
No two businesses have the same promotional needs, and marketing tactics vary significantly between industries. Some businesses may need to invest in brand activations while others may require experiential marketing strategies. For any kind of marketing services, Gauteng promotion agencies like isilumko Activate can help businesses with precise and comprehensive planning, research, and deployment strategies. While both the terms, brand activation, and experiential marketing, may be used interchangeably, it is essential for business managers to know the difference.
Brand activations or marketing activations are about creating a trustworthy relationship between the brand and the consumer and experiential marketing is more about showcasing the brand to the consumer, creating an exciting experience. Activations refer to “activating” trust, loyalty, and interest. Brand activations leave the consumer with a strong impression of the brand because of the personal interaction. This invariably means more brand recall and recommendation value too.
“At the frontline, Isilumko’s goal is to give their clients the best experience that they can possibly give. They have met all our requirements. We appreciate the business and look forward to working with Isilumko in the future!!”
– David V L
The purpose of brand activations is to build or start a relationship with a customer. It is an opportunity to express the brand’s values in different ways. A trusted marketing agency, such as isilumko Activate, creates innovative brand activation campaigns for its clients, taking cues from the many brand activations that have been managed for different businesses over the years. Business owners and sales teams get the assurance that their customer interactions are going to be highly meaningful, and more likely to engage a more targeted customer segment, and as a result, the entire exercise should drive more invaluable insights, driving more sales in the process.
Considering the frequently changing market trends in every vertical, it is necessary for brands to come up with ideas and tools to enhance their visibility in the market. Hiring a brand activation specialist like isilumko Activate is one of the best options to drive brand communication and boost customer loyalty even as more competitors arise. This might even mean deviating a bit from the brand’s typical marketing approach as some audiences love to be surprised or even break grounds to partner with upcoming brands–such critical decisions are better handled by experts rather than in-house marketing teams.
Established in 1995, isilumko Activate is a BBBEE Level 1 Black Woman Owned Integrated Marketing Agency. The dynamic, passionate, and experienced team at this agency focuses on building and maintaining long-standing client partnerships with a strong emphasis on ROI, consumer insights, and driving impactful & creative conceptual solutions. The company is a specialist in connecting a brand with its targeted consumer and delivers effective, go-to-market campaigns for its clients.
