Australian Scientists Discover Enzyme That Generates Electrical Current Out Of Thin Air

“We’ve known for some time that bacteria can use the trace hydrogen in the air as a source of energy to help them grow and survive,” Professor Greening said. 

“But we didn’t know how they did this, until now.”

Dr Grinter notes, “Huc is extraordinarily efficient. Unlike all other known enzymes and chemical catalysts, it even consumes hydrogen below atmospheric levels – as little as 0.00005% of the air we breathe.”

“Once we produce Huc in sufficient quantities, the sky is quite literally the limit for using it to produce clean energy.”

 “It is astonishingly stable. It is possible to freeze the enzyme or heat it to 80 degrees Celsius, and it retains its power to generate energy,” Ms Kropp said. 

“This reflects that this enzyme helps bacteria to survive in the most extreme environments. “

