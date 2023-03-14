The MG4 Has Officially Unveiled in Australia

Under the guidance of its parent company SAIC Motor, MG Motor has become established as a global brand that represents great value, impressive design, high-quality manufacture, and products packed with innovative driver and safety technology.

Since the company’s re-entrance into the Australian Market in 2016, MG Motor has been offering customers a value-driven yet premium product range including the MG ZST and ZS compact SUV, the MG HS SUV and the MG3 Auto, which is Australia’s Best Selling Light Hatchback.

Parent company, SAIC has invested heavily in electric as well as other new energy vehicle technologies, processes and battery production, making it one of only a handful of auto manufacturers to own its EV supply chain. As a result, MG Motor launched its first fully-electric MG ZS EV SUV to customers in Australia and New Zealand, setting a new industry benchmark for affordability in a bid to make EVs a mainstream choice for all new car buyers. In 2019, SAIC Motor produced more than 185,000 electric vehicles, making it one of the top 5 EV producers globally by volume.

With the Head Office located in Sydney, and a growing national network of over 60 trusted dealer partners, MG Motor has a proud focus on the development and support of its people as the brand strengthens its presence in Australia.

Check out our page to learn more about MG4 continues explosive electric form with nine award victories.