American IRA Discusses How to Use a Self-Directed IRA at Retirement Age

In its most recent post, American IRA addresses how investors can think about handling one of the most critical times for any investor: retirement age.

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- At just 59 ½, retirement age can sneak up on investors more quickly than many might think. That's the idea behind a recent post at American IRA, where the Self-Directed IRA administration firm recently addressed how investors can handle this critical time, especially when using a Self-Directed IRA. Because investors spend years and even decades thinking about what happens at 59 ½, the post is a critical one for anyone considering Self-Directed IRAs as part of a retirement future.Noting that 59 ½ is the age at which investors can start using a retirement account as a beneficiary, the post first talks about the significance of having a Self-Directed IRA at this official retirement age. While no one is obligated to stop working at this time, it is still a critical age for Self-Directed IRA investors to consider. At that point, investors can start taking money out of an account without paying extra taxes and fees for early withdrawal. In other words, these investors have reached retirement age.However, that doesn't mean the story has to end there for retirement investors, including Self-Directed IRA investors. Instead, it becomes a time of expanded options. For someone with a Self-Directed IRA, it is possible to continue investing in the retirement account. However, the post notes that with some IRAs, RMDs, or required minimum distributions, will kick in over a decade later. These distributions require the investor to start taking money out of the account.With a Self-Directed Roth IRA, however, investors do not have to take money out of the account at any time—which is an advantage for anyone who wants to continue to invest in a retirement account. It's these subtleties that American IRA points out at its blog, highlighting why investors should plan what they want to happen after reaching retirement age.American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, Founder in Asheville, NC. The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry.