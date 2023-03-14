OPSENS AWARDED INTERVENTIONAL SPECIALTY DIAGNOSTICS AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER FOR SAVVYWIRE™

QUEBEC CITY, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") OPS OPSSF, a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering innovative solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Interventional Specialty Diagnostics with Premier, Inc. (Premier), a leading healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance with approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems, for SavvyWire.

Louis Laflamme, President and CEO of OpSens, stated, "We are delighted to expand our product offering with Premier, one of the industry's largest group purchasing organizations, through the addition of SavvyWire. Collaborations like this one are an integral part of our strategy to expand the commercialization of our products in the U.S. and internationally. OpSens has contracts in place covering over 90% of hospitals in the U.S. through group purchasing agreements for our other lead product OptoWire and this is now our first group purchasing agreement for SavvyWire. We are optimistic that introducing a second product through this market channel will contribute to accelerated adoption."

The new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for SavvyWire and related system components and is OpSens' second product to be added to Premier's offer.

The SavvyWire is the first and only Sensor-Guided solution for transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures, or TAVR, to treat aortic valve stenosis. It uniquely provides a 3-in-1 solution for stable aortic valve delivery and positioning, continuous accurate hemodynamic measurement during the procedure, and reliable left ventricular pacing without the need for adjunct devices or venous access.

About Premier, Inc.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

OpSens focuses mainly on cardiology. The Company offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of more than 200,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

OpSens has recently received FDA clearance and Health Canada approval to commercialize the SavvyWire for transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures (TAVR). This unique guidewire is a 3-in-1 solution for stable aortic valve delivery and positioning, continuous accurate hemodynamic measurement during the procedure, and reliable left ventricular pacing without the need for adjunct devices or venous access.

OpSens' SavvyWire is on trend with a minimalist approach to TAVR and advances the procedure, allowing patients to leave the hospital earlier, sometimes the same day.

The TAVR procedure is growing rapidly globally, driven by the aging population and recent studies that demonstrate its benefits for a broader array of patients. The global TAVR market is currently estimated at over 200,000 procedures and is expected to reach 400,000 in 2027.

OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

